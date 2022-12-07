Lt. Cl. David Heinz demonstrates, with 5th grader Ashton Ritchie, his G-suit — a flight suit worn by aviators and astronauts subject to high acceleration force (g). The suit is designed to prevent a loss of consciousness caused by blood pooling to the lower part of the body when under acceleration, depriving the brain of blood.
SPRINGFIELD —The U.S. Space Force, the newest military branch since 2019, has a “STEM-to-space” program that brought a representative all the way out to the inquisitive young minds in Springfield.
The “STEM-to-space” outreach program (STEM being Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) was created to honor the new military branch’s birthday on Dec. 20. The initiative is designed to link Space Force volunteers with students to talk about the importance of STEM education.
When Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School 5th-grade teacher Brittany Cunningham filled out the information to find someone willing to work with the school, she said she “didn’t know what to expect.”
“Well, I was reading the fine print,” she said.
Cunningham explained that Space Force personnel would only be able to visit with the school if they were within 30 miles of their headquarters – the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
“Within a day, he reached out to me. He offered to do an in-person presentation rather than a virtual one,” Cunningham said.
After a few emails, LTC David Heinz made his appearance last Thursday to the 3rd, 4th and 5th graders at SGS.
“We need young minds to start thinking about problems and how to find solutions for those problems,” Heinz said before his presentation. “The goal is for them to come out excited.”
And the students most definitely did.
Heinz introduced himself and explained that he “served in the Air Force for 14 years before switching to the Space Force when it was created on Dec. 20, 2019.”
He explained that the United States Space Force is responsible for “protecting our infrastructure and interest in space,” as well as keeping people safe.
Heinz also talked about all the trash created in space when a rocket was launched.
“These rockets – they separate. They have booster stages, and every time something separates, that booster sometimes never makes it back to earth. So we track that.”
Heinz explained to the students that something as small as a fingernail travels through space at 17,500 miles per hour.
“Something that small, traveling that fast, if it hits something else, it can cause a lot of damage, so we want to track those things because we don’t want it to hit our satellites, we don’t want it to hit where our people are.”
He continued by saying that other countries “have launched missiles up into space and blown up satellites, and when they blew up that satellite, tons of debris was generated – a big debris cloud, and that is a big danger to our satellites and people who are up in space.”
Heinz explained the importance of satellites, what they do and what a day without them would be like.
He went into detail about what the Space Force does and why there is – and will continue to be – a need for them in the future. He mentioned that anyone can view the space station from wherever they are on earth using the ISS Tracker.
Third grader Addy Dunford asked about the folks traveling in space: “How did they eat and drink if they didn’t have food up there?”
“Imagine a big cargo truck – like a UPS truck or Amazon truck – imagine that, a truck full of stuff. We send that out on rockets to resupply, and they take all of the astronauts’ trash and take it back to earth,” Heinz responded.
“That’s amazing,” shouted the 3rd grader in genuine awe.
Existential questions were asked, too, such as “do aliens exist?” to which he answered, “We don’t know, we are working on finding out, and we need people like you to answer those questions.”
“Is it true that you get taller when you’re in space?” 5th grader Avan Doman asked excitedly.
Heinz explained that the cartilage that separates the discs in the human spice does not feel the force of gravity in space, so yes, minimally, but when an astronaut returns to earth, they shrink back to their natural height.
Everyone laughed at the seemingly silly but thought-provoking questions that were asked of the lieutenant. Still, Heinz answered in a way that inspired students and even teachers to ask more profound questions – all while focusing on the importance of STEM education.
“I am amazed at the questions and interest,” Principal Linda Nixon said after the presentation was cut short – after 2 hours of deep, undivided attention – because kids had to return to their classrooms.
When Cunningham walked her students back to their classroom, she stressed that “low-income families can succeed.” She told her students that Heinz grew up in a low-income family – perhaps explaining why Heinz made the 2.5-hour drive to the rural elementary school. Heinz’s family could not simply afford him a “good education,” but through hard work, diligence and persistence, he received a scholarship and opened many doors for himself.
Cunningham said to her students, “Guys, anybody can do anything.”
