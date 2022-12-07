1

Lt. Cl. David Heinz demonstrates, with 5th grader Ashton Ritchie, his G-suit — a flight suit worn by aviators and astronauts subject to high acceleration force (g). The suit is designed to prevent a loss of consciousness caused by blood pooling to the lower part of the body when under acceleration, depriving the brain of blood.

SPRINGFIELD —The U.S. Space Force, the newest military branch since 2019, has a “STEM-to-space” program that brought a representative all the way out to the inquisitive young minds in Springfield.

The “STEM-to-space” outreach program (STEM being Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) was created to honor the new military branch’s birthday on Dec. 20. The initiative is designed to link Space Force volunteers with students to talk about the importance of STEM education.

2

Heinz shows the various space crafts used in history, emphasizing the knowledge of STEM and the various areas of professions that it takes to build such a complex machine.
3
4

“We use satellites to help us on earth all the time,” Heinz explained how we use satellites (for weather, GPS, space exploration, etc) and what a day without them would be like.

