ROMNEY — The Romney Town Council unanimously approved the establishment of a Land Bank at last Monday’s meeting with Councilwoman Savanna Morgret and Councilman Duncan Hott were absent from the meeting.

This program’s purpose is to acquire, manage and occasionally redevelop real estate to put it back to productive use for community objectives, like stabilizing property values and encouraging the reuse or redevelopment of real estate.

