ROMNEY — The Romney Town Council unanimously approved the establishment of a Land Bank at last Monday’s meeting with Councilwoman Savanna Morgret and Councilman Duncan Hott were absent from the meeting.
This program’s purpose is to acquire, manage and occasionally redevelop real estate to put it back to productive use for community objectives, like stabilizing property values and encouraging the reuse or redevelopment of real estate.
Town attorney Logan Mantz said that with a Land Bank, the town would be able to “accept properties through donation or acquire them through tax sales.”
For example, if someone owns property in which a deteriorating structure costs more than the property’s entire value, that person could donate it to the town.
“From there, the town can clean these lots up by tearing down dilapidated structures and help get them back on the market for folks that would like to build or reuse the lot in another way,” Mantz said.
He noted that there are funds available that would be able to help the town of Romney in cleaning up these abandoned structures and land parcels. Forming a Land Bank will “help the town gain access to more funds used for this purpose.”
In cases where these funds may not completely cover costs, “there can still be a net benefit for the community.”
“Studies show that neglected properties deter economic development, increase crime and create safety hazards. Helping to clean up these properties represents a way to help reverse these trends,” Mantz said.
Towns that participate in Land Bank programs will be able to get priority over most purchasers on properties in town that go to auction for back taxes, he added.
Additionally, Land Bank programs allow for expedited quiet title actions, which speed up the process of giving properties clean titles so that future purchasers will be able to buy properties without tax liens, for example.
What a Land Bank does not do is grant the town eminent domain, meaning the town can’t just seize properties from their owners. It has to be donated, and even then, the town can decide which properties it wants to work with.
“This is just another tool, and it’s one that’s specifically tailored to help address dilapidated structures,” Mantz said.
(0) comments
