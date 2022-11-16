ROMNEY — One of the Christmas staples in the Town of Romney has a new look – and a new direction – this holiday season.
Romney’s Dot Calvert has spearheaded the light display that has traditionally been set up next to the WVSDB Administration Building. The building was destroyed in a massive blaze in February of this year, and the lights that had been stored in the structure (valued at around $22,000) are gone now, too.
Where one door closes, however, a window creaks open.
Calvert revealed last week that while right now, the days of the huge display welcoming people into the town are over, she and the town are far from giving up on Christmas spirit.
The lights will move from the WVSDB campus to the lawn of the Annex building on High Street in downtown Romney. The lights that Calvert and her team had collected over the last few decades are gone, but she’s starting again.
“It just makes me feel so good that we are able to do something downtown,” she said. Setting up the massive display had become pretty difficult for Calvert and her husband Bill, so the smaller collection of pieces to be set up behind the courthouse will likely be a lot more manageable, she said.
“We’re just getting too daggone old!” she laughed. Christmas Festival of Trees (which was set up on the Annex lawn last year) has moved to Taggart Hall, it’s prime real estate to be brightened up a bit with Christmas cheer.
“We need color,” Calvert said about that stretch of 28. The big piece in the display is a “Let it Snow” sign with a snowman in the center. It’s perfect for the season as a whole, Calvert said, not just the holiday.
The WVSDB fire caused a jarring ripple effect for the school and the Town of Romney as a whole, and while Calvert said she put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into the annual display, changes needed to be made. Calvert didn’t hold any fundraisers after the fire for the display, but added that she was extremely grateful to the Honeybee Community Choir, which raised about $500 in March following the February fire for the community staple.
“It was just our baby, and our baby is gone,” Calvert said. “We did it for the kids. Having these couple of pieces downtown is going to make me feel better…it’s gonna look great.”
The Town of Romney’s official lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and is the town’s kickoff to the Christmas season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.