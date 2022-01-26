CAPON BRIDGE — Fire destroyed a house on Schafernaker Mountain Thursday morning.
The residence stood at Terp Road, just east of Jess James Outlaw Bar and Grill.
A 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. drew fire crews from Capon Bridge, Augusta, Slanesville, North River Valley, Capon Springs, Romney and the Frederick County, Va., companies out of Gore Gainesboro, Reynolds Store and North Mountain.
Early reports indicate the blaze began as a flue fire. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.