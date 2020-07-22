ROMNEY — Romney has decided to ask the state for home rule authority.
Under home rule, cities can make changes in many matters of local governance as long as the changes do not violate the U.S. Constitution, the West Virginia Constitution and federal law.
One example is that fines in municipal courts could be greater than the ones the state mandates.
Some restrictions remain on how much control home rule gives cities in federal highways funding, gun facilities and fire marshal certifications along with a few others.
West Virginia began a home rule pilot program in 2007 and has expanded it several times. Last year, Gov. Jim Justice signed a law that makes the option permanent for all 211 municipalities in the state.
“There really are no down sides,” Mayor Beverly Keadle told the Town Council last week.
The council authorized Keadle to pursue the initiative at a special joint meeting it held with the Plan Commission on July 8 to learn about home rule.
In other business from July 13:
• Keadle was given permission to apply for another grant for trees from a program the town has participated in before. Residents will be able to buy up to 3 trees in 5- to 7-gallon containers for $25.
“It’s a real plus for someone who wants to add trees to their property,” Keadle said.
• The town will continue a vulture control initiative with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for another year.
“We got rid of them last year, but some came back,” Keadle told the council. The deal with the USDA’s wildlife service, not to exceed $4,000, passed unanimously.
• Carol Fultz presented the annual report for the Historic Landmarks Commission.
• The Council approved restrictions on long-term parking of commercial and oversize vehicles.
• Keadle was authorized to sign contracts on new sewer and water projects the town began pursuing in January.
• Maintenance Supervisor Richard Kizer told the council that his crew worked 3 days to replace 300 feet of water lines along South Charlevoix Place. The problem, he noted, wasn’t a leak. “It was a blockage,” he said.
• The council cleared the way to move Keri Shreve into the position of office manager.
• The council OK’d the design of a footbridge to replace one lost in 2018’s flooding along a walking trail on the town’s northwest side.
The bridge is being built by HMI, funded by FEMA and will be installed by the town’s maintenance staff — hopefully by the end of the year, Keadle said.
• A request was presented to purchase a lot the town owns on the west side at the end of Holtsville Street. The council showed no interest in letting go of the nearly half-acre property, so Keadle said she will turn down the offer.
• Keadle told the council that letters have been sent to the owners of about 60 vacant buildings, authorized by an ordinance passed earlier this year.
The properties are placed on a registry that begins picking up costs for the owners after a year — $500 the first year, escalating up to $5,000 if they are still on the list after 5 years.
• The streetscape project on the north side of Main Street between High Street and Bolton is nearing completion. Six parking places must be paved and some railing from HMI is yet to be installed.
• Another sidewalk project from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program is nearing reality. The $522,000 bid has been let and a pre-construction meeting scheduled for this month.
The project will replace old sidewalks along the north side of Main Street from High Street east 2 blocks and on the south side from Grafton west to Marsham.
“Hopefully they’ll begin later on this summer,” Keadle said.
• The deed that transfers ownership of the historic barn on Depot Street from the state to the town is ready for approval.
Keadle told the council that awaits the signatures of the Board of Public Works, which meets only occasionally in Charleston.
• Town Hall remains open for employees, but locked to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
