Hampshire County ended the year with 3 consecutive months of unemployment below 2%, unprecedented in its history.
The rate dipped to 1.7% in November while bucking the national trend of people leaving the workforce.
In the month before Christmas, Workforce West Virginia estimated Hampshire County had 11,600 people either working (11,410) or looking for work (190). That was the highest number in the labor pool in county history, the lowest unemployment rate on record and the fewest number of people unable to find work.
November’s low was sandwiched between 1.9% unemployment rates in October and December, both with slightly lower numbers of people in the labor pool.
Hampshire ended the previous year with a 5.2% unemployment rate in a labor pool of 10,850.
The county had been recording record employment in the year leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the labor pool topping 11,000 in some months and the number working rising above 10,700. The unemployment rate hovered in the 3-percent range, usually 1 of the 5 best counties in the state.
Then unemployment in Hampshire County doubled at the outset of the pandemic in spring 2020, rising from 4.3% in March to 9.2% in April, before slowly drifting down.
As the pandemic eased through 2021, more people returned to work and more people wanted to work, unlike the situation nationwide, dubbed the “Great Resignation.”
The bulk of Hampshire residents work outside the county, primarily in Virginia. Workforce West Virginia says the county offers just over 3,800 nonfarm jobs. Just over a 3rd of those are government jobs, from school employees to county, state and federal agencies.
The combination of good-paying jobs in Virginia and low cost-of-living in West Virginia has put Hampshire County atop a couple of Internet-based rankings.
SmartAsset.com says Hampshire County residents lead the state in something it calls “paycheck friendliness.”
The metric combines income taxes, purchasing power, unemployment and income growth statistics.
Twelve years ago, in February 2010 when Hampshire County’s population was slightly larger than now, Hampshire had an unemployment rate of 9.8%. Workforce estimated 1,100 people out of 9,850 looking for work
In 2009, Workforce West Virginia told the Review that Hampshire County had a 19.8-percent unemployment rate in 1983, its worst since recordkeeping began. The number lingered above 10 percent until 1991.
