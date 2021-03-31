I have to give kudos to Senator Joe Manchin for speaking up in opposition to his party.
On March 19 Senator Manchin spoke up and said, “Whatever message was sent, it was sure interpreted the wrong way,” Manchin told CNN in an interview. “It’s a crisis; oh, it’s a crisis.”
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the boarder surge is “difficult” and he continues to refuse to say it is a crisis. We have seen more illegals crossing the border now then we have over the last 20 years. He also mirrored President Biden’s comment, “If loving parents send their unattended children to the boarder, then we will not expel them and we will take care of them”. Well, sure. What parent wouldn’t want to see their children have a better life?
Even some Mexican officials have stated that former President Trump’s tough immigration policies helped to curb illegals from Central and South America from passing through Mexico to get to the U.S.
Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Ariz., said on March 11 his deputies have seen 3,000 illegal immigrants crossing the board per month and that border patrols are only catching around 35% of those crossing. He also stated that this is up from 400 from the month before. And that was just from his area.
The New York Times wrote that “the Biden administration has put the Mexican government in a difficult position.” On Jan. 23 Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez and President Biden had a conversation that the United States would be spending $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, which are the primary offenders in the migration of illegal immigrants. If 3% makes it primary then we’re in trouble because the statistics shows that 46% are from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala while 43% are from Mexico. The remaining percentage are a mix from Asia and Middle Eastern areas; along with a terrorist or 2 thrown in there, according to Homeland Security.
According to James Jay Carafano a leading expert in national security and foreign policy challenges, “the Border Patrol, in one day, encountered 4,700 people trying to illegally enter the U.S. About another 900 were observed, but not detained. In addition, another 400 were detained and sent back. This volume is straining resources at the border.”
He also stated that this “catastrophic crisis could add another quarter million to the population of illegal aliens to this country in just one year.”
All I have to say is why would anyone allow such a devastating event to take place and bury their head in the sand.
The governor of Arizona was outspoken when President Bided announced Vice President Harris would be heading up the administration’s efforts to resolve the border crisis. He had strong words to say: “She’s about the worst possible choice that one could make.”
He also stated that “in no point in her career has she given any indication that she considers the border a problem or a serious threat.” If she follows her commander in chief’s view it will be nothing more than a difficult situation.
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar took a tour of the Donna, Texas, surge facilities and found them to be deplorable. And I quote, “Hundreds of children packed into tiny, makeshift rooms as they await transfer to longer-term facilities operated by the Department of Health and Human Services. Conditions inside such facilities have previously been described as ‘grim,’ cage-like, and ‘akin to jails.’”
Even though he had dozens of photos which he shared on Axios.com there was virtually no network display of these photos, which would have shown the real story. In fact, if you want to get a feel for this atrocity go to Axios.com.
The travesty of shutting down the wall doesn’t stop here. One Democratic mayor who had sent a video with a request for help to President Biden stated that his request for help had “fallen on deaf ears.”
Mayor Manuel Lozano of Del Rio, Texas, went on to say, “You have a breach in national security levels that have never before been seen in modern history and you’re not even batting an eye about it. You’re not even calling it a crisis; you’re calling it a challenge.”
This comes from a mayor in a town along the border of Mexico.
Many border towns are in crisis over the influx of illegal immigrants. Del Rio has seen an influx of 150 people a day – that’s per day – and it may not seem like a lot. But according to officials the existing population of 35,000 people was already maxed out when it came to its financial capability without adding these new invaders.
This has put a large strain not only on their economy but on all aspects of their infrastructure.
Many of these border states that are crying foul are taking the brunt of this crisis. According to Homeland Security 15%-25% of those crossing the border are Covid-19 positive.
After much research I found that according to several mayors along border towns these illegal immigrants are being dumped by our government leaving the local governments to deal with all of their needs.
It’s interesting that under the Obama administration the definition of a border crisis was if 1,000 people per day attempted to cross the border.
Guess who was on the team that established that standard? Then Vice President Joe Biden and the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; now President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas.
According to Homeland Security we are seeing more than 6,000 people per day – 6 times the standard that was used by our sitting President and Secretary of Homeland Security back under the Obama administration.
The protection of our border falls squarely on the shoulders of our government according to Article 4, Section 4 of our Constitution, which states: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”
It sure seems that the government has fallen down on this on both counts.
This paragraph comes directly from the Homeland Security website as part of their mission statement: 1) Protecting our borders from the illegal movement of weapons, drugs, contraband, and people, while promoting lawful entry and exit, is essential to homeland security, economic prosperity, and national sovereignty. 2) A top priority for DHS is to keep terrorists and their weapons from entering the U.S. while welcoming all legitimate travelers and commerce. To that effect, DHS Officers and Agents enforce all applicable U.S. laws, including against illegal immigration, narcotics smuggling, and illegal importation.
I am not unsympathetic or blind to those seeking asylum in the USA. For many of these people, including the young, their countries are facing a multitude of problems including poverty, inept and corrupt judicial system, corrupt and abusive law enforcement, corrupt government and gangs, just to mention a few. But our government has a legal responsibility to protect U.S boarders.
I feel bad for the law enforcement officers who have to deal with all of this. Imagine trying to enforce laws and trying to keep your citizens safe, all while your government is tying your hands and undermining your authority.
P.S. Just out of curiosity, who furnished these illegal immigrants with the T-Shirt that said “Biden, Please Let Us In”?
