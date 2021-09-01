WARDENSVILLE — A Hampshire grad with experience in conservancy has been named executive director of the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust.
Warner replaces Jennifer Jones, who is retiring.
“In the more than 30 years of protecting land in the Cacapon watershed, our organization has been fortunate to have magnificent leadership,” Board President Mark Haynes said.
Haynes praised Jones for helping protect hundreds more acres, positioning the organization to receive a significant grant to expand land protection and bringing communication efforts to a new level.
“She has set the stage for Emily to move our mission even further,” he said.
Jones called serving as the organization’s executive director “the most rewarding leadership position I’ve had in decades of work in the conservation arena.”
She credited a dedicated board and outstanding partners for their expertise and collaboration that helped the land trust achieve its mission.
“Most importantly, it’s been an honor to work side by side with landowners whose love of the land inspired me every day,” Jones said.
Haynes noted that Warner is from the Cacapon watershed and has “impressive” experience in the complex world of land protection.
“She is in a strong position to take over the reins,” Haynes said.
Warner comes to the land trust from the Potomac Conservancy, where she has been serving as senior director of land conservation.
In her 10 years with Potomac Conservancy, she helped private landowners navigate the conservation easement process to protect thousands of acres in the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia and Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
“I’m thrilled to be protecting the land —and with it the creeks and crayfish, hay bales and barns, and forests, foxes and family stories — that I’ve loved since childhood,” Warner said.
She called the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust a “passionate, productive organization with an impressive record, solid strategic plan and long history of understanding that land, water, and people are inseparably linked.”
Warner has also worked for The Nature Conservancy in Colorado, the Hampshire County Farmland Protection Board, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, and the Restoration Ecology Lab of Colorado State University.
She holds a master’s degree in natural resources stewardship from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s in environmental studies from Allegheny College.
The Cacapon River is one of the largest tributaries to the Potomac River. Running for 31 miles as the Lost River in Hardy County, the river disappears underground for a short distance and re-emerges as the Cacapon. From there it continues another 81 miles northeasterly through Hampshire and Morgan counties to the Potomac.
The watershed is nearly 85% forested, and as a result, the Cacapon is regarded as one of the cleanest and most biodiverse tributaries to the Potomac and Chesapeake Bay. The Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust has protected more than 14,000 acres in the watershed in its 30-year history. o
