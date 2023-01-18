A former Capon Bridge Middle School teacher pled guilty to two charges of distributing obscene matter to a juvenile in circuit court last Wednesday.

Melissa Didiana, 38, was indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury in May on the charges that resulted in the loss of her teaching job last December. She entered into a plea agreement last Wednesday in circuit court, with the state agreeing to dismiss one of the counts against her.

Didiana

Didiana

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.