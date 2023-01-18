A former Capon Bridge Middle School teacher pled guilty to two charges of distributing obscene matter to a juvenile in circuit court last Wednesday.
Melissa Didiana, 38, was indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury in May on the charges that resulted in the loss of her teaching job last December. She entered into a plea agreement last Wednesday in circuit court, with the state agreeing to dismiss one of the counts against her.
Judge Carter Williams explained to Didiana her rights, what exactly a plea agreement means for her, and the necessary steps she must take to register as a sex offender.
He also explained that one count of distributing obscene matter to a juvenile is punishable by up to five years and a $25,000 fine – but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Didiana will receive that as her sentence in this particular case.
Assistant prosecutor Charlie Johnson III said that on Dec. 8, 2021, the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to CBMS, met with school staff and were alerted that Didiana was making inappropriate contact with several underage students.
When Didiana was indicted in May, charging documents said the former math teacher sent nude pictures of herself from her cellphone to both a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old during Thanksgiving break.
She confirmed at Wednesday’s hearing that she sent four images and a video of herself to the two juveniles through Snapchat.
She was fired by the school board eight days after her Dec. 9 arrest.
Jacob Mills, Didiana’s criminal defense lawyer based in Martinsburg – where she now resides – said that he and his client had “discussed the evidence, it’s in her best interest to move forward” with a plea agreement.
She will return to Hampshire County on March 13 for sentencing.
