ROMNEY — Water and sewer rates are headed up in Romney — now and later.
The Town Council last week approved the 1st reading of ordinances to raise both rates. Public hearings on both will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 with the Council holding its regular monthly meeting an hour later to give both ordinances final approval.
The water increase would go into effect immediately upon approval, so it will show up on the December bill. The sewer rate would go into effect 45 days later, which will likely mean an increase on February bills.
The difference is that the water rate is considered to be in financial distress.
“We’re extremely underfunded,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said. She said the funding shortage has dated back years.
For both utilities the impending increases are merely Step 1. Step 2 outlined in each ordinance calls for rates to increase again as work wraps up on water and sewer projects the council authorized earlier this year.
Work on the water project is fast-tracked so the town can take advantage of low-cost loans — under 1.75 percent, Keadle said. The sewer work will follow because borrowing for it isn’t as critical, she said. Prospects are that much of it will be paid for by grants or loan forgiveness.
The $2.5 million water improvement project is awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If approved, the USDA’s Rural Development Fund will give Romney $500,000 toward the project and fund the remaining $2.069 million over 40 years.
The project upgrades the water treatment plant. Outside the plant, 2.4 miles of water pipes will be replaced, as will some hydrants and valves.
All water meters would be radio-controlled so they will be read automatically, eliminating human error.
The sewer project will add equipment and capacity at the wastewater treatment plant as well as repairing and replacing lines.
In other business:
• The council unanimously approved trick-or-treating hours of 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, urging participants to use caution.
• Holtsville Park, a lot on the west side, will be sold. The town must first get the property, which was donated in 1997, appraised and then advertise the sale.
“It’s a long process,” Keadle said.
• ER Excavating was authorized to lay conduit to carry fiber-optic cable under new sidewalk being laid on the north side of Main Street east of Grafton up to about the entrance to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
• The council discussed textmygov.com, a communication system to allow the town to reach out to residents and for residents to easily communicate with the town. A fuller presentation will be made at the November council meeting.
• Paving of the walking trail on the west side is complete. The trail was damaged by flooding in 2018. FEMA has funded repairs.
