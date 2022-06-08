This article is an augmented version of a brief speech presented at the Romney High School alumni dinner on June 4.
The Romney of my youth no longer exists. The street names are unchanged and most of the older buildings remain intact.
What seemed permanent, however, has changed. Establishments that were a part of my early life have faded into history. To mention a few: the Coca-Cola plant, J. Brady Thompson’s store, the New Century Hotel (the grand lady that added a touch of elegance to a rural community), Corbett’s Drug, Hill’s Drug, Ebert’s 5-and-10, Shear’s Department Store, The H-P, Pancake Chevrolet, Town Restaurant, the Carlton, Green Palm, Pioneer, City Meat Market, A&P, Hackley’s, Bill and Bob’s Barber Shop, the Opera House, the Alpine, Joe Talarito’s Hamburger Stand, and Romney Graded School.
No matter if you moved away or if you remained in the area over the years, you, like me, are no longer in the land of your youth. We can’t return to the Romney of the ’40s and ’50s any more than we can go back to Victorian England — despite the popularity of “Downton Abbey.” Thomas Wolfe, famous author of “You Can’t Go Home Again,” had alerted us to our predicament in the 1930s.
However, we are able to indulge in a bit of nostalgic reminiscing about the town, about RHS and about our youth. Nostalgia, in truth, is more about a time than a place. The American Heritage Dictionary defines nostalgia as “a bittersweet longing for things, persons or situations of the past.”
On this occasion (RHS alumni dinner), we gather to celebrate and to reconnect with some of the best years of our lives. The Class of 1952, my class, is observing a Platinum Anniversary.
Remembrances of teachers, coaches and old chums flood our consciousness. Talk of championships, especially 1949, fuels numerous conversations. Romances of the past, hesitantly mentioned, enliven our moments. “First times” and “misadventures” find a prominent place in our stories.
Although unable to return to the past, we are quite capable of enjoying a nostalgic carpet ride with classmates. We are part of something enduring.
As an aside, our personal memories are somewhat fragile, but most of our cognitive abilities remain intact as we age. However, not all traces of our experience survive.
Forgetting is normal. In fact, forgetting is necessary. Our brains are not equipped to manage all the trivia to which we are exposed on a daily basis. We are more likely to retain items tinted with emotion, e.g., Kennedy’s assassination, 9/11 or the Romney Flood of 1985, than we are to recall what we ate for breakfast 3 days ago.
(Persons who live, or have lived, in extreme circumstances, such as slavery, war zones, concentration camps, etc., are unlikely to indulge in reminiscing.)
For most of us, the Covid-19 pandemic has provided very little that is worth remembering. We remained at home, had limited new experiences, interacted with only a few persons, and followed boring routines. Hopefully, we will recover.
The word “nostalgia” was used in the 17th Century to describe a so-called “medical condition” found in Swiss mercenaries (soldiers). Manifesting signs of sleeplessness, apathy, loss of appetite, and homesickness, these men were treated with opium, leeches, and/or a trip home to the Alps.
In the 19th Century, Russian soldiers who showed symptoms of nostalgia reportedly were buried alive. The treatment proved quite effective. There were few complaints among the ranks.
In the early 20th Century, psychoanalysis and talking therapies appeared. Nostalgia, not surprisingly, became a “psychological condition.” In the present century, nostalgia is viewed as part of our mental landscape as we maneuver through the maze known as the modern world.
Nostalgia has multiple characteristics. The term refers primarily to time, the past to which we cannot return. Nostalgia can be fleeting and may last only a few minutes.
Some early memories, chiseled away over time, may be altered and unreliable. Nostalgic memories can be shared with others, but basically our personal memories are unique and private.
By definition, nostalgia is bittersweet. (I may notice on my credenza a photo of a boy cuddling a capuchin monkey and bask for an instant in his delight. A moment later, sadness emerges as I realize that boy, my son, is deceased).
Nostalgic reminiscing is not a characteristic of youth, but as we grow older, we notice a “reminiscence effect.” Both men and women engage in nostalgia — there is no gender susceptibility. Nostalgia also may help us reconcile our past with the present as we continue our quest for continuity.
And lastly, most forms of nostalgia are benign. We need not worry too much about overindulgence. However, warped nostalgia, as reflected in Neo-Nazi groups, is not harmless. Nazi ideology was disastrous, lest we forget.
In addition to the above features, nostalgia may appear in multiple forms with assorted triggers. Bad times, crises and feeling low may trigger a return to an earlier more pleasant period.
Antique cars and toys of yesteryear may remind us of our past. Sports memorabilia (jerseys, shoes, photos, cards), especially vintage items, may reinforce a momentary return to the glory days. Traditional TV shows, such as “The Waltons,” “Little House on the Prairie” or “The Andy Griffith Show,” may kindle a desire to recapture a more innocent time.
Old Western movies with Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy and Roy Rogers are etched in the memories of those who wanted to grow up to be cowboys. Music and tunes unique to “our era” can result in nostalgic excitement as we witness cries of “Turn it up, that’s my song.”
Some commercial enterprises, such as Coca-Cola, are experts at selling nostalgia. Remember the reintroduction in the ’90s of the classic 6-ounce green glass bottle — the nickel Coke of our day.
A number of people, including some living in Hampshire County, have become Civil War buffs and enjoy the vicarious nostalgia of dressing in costumes, living in tents and firing old weapons. Although the original battles are not part of the personal memory of the actors, the enactments, for better or worse, are reminders of our past.
So much nostalgia. Even the lingering smell of Grandma’s cookies can trigger our memories of an earlier time.
In conclusion, reflections on our past seem to benefit most persons. Nostalgia is no longer regarded as a debilitating condition.
Instead, recalling an earlier time may provide comfort, pleasure, and an improved mood. As Soren Kierkegaard reminded us: “Life can only be understood backwards.”
Bill Miller is a 1952 graduate of RHS.
