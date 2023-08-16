Head-on collisions fatal for Paw Paw woman, Slanesville man and Mineral County boy
SLANESVILLE — A head-on collision claimed the lives of two people on Route 29 last Tuesday, and a crash on Frankfort Highway the same day resulted in injuries for four people and the death of a seven-year-old boy.
West Virginia State Police reported that Augusta’s Robert Golightly, 86, was driving south on Route 29 near Slanesville when his truck crossed the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle.
Both the driver of the oncoming vehicle – Charlotte Blundon, 66, of Paw Paw – and her passenger, John Gallagher, 65, of Slanesville, were killed in the crash.
Golightly also suffered injuries, and was transported to a Fairfax, Va. hospital.
Last Tuesday at around 2 p.m., the State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Frankfort Highway in Fort Ashby.
Carla Taylor, 71, of Keyser, was traveling south on Route 28 when she collided with Kyle Shank, 39, of Fort Ashby, who was traveling north with his 11-year-old daughter Emma and his seven-year-old son Charlie.
Taylor and her passenger, Paul Taylor, were transported to a western Maryland hospital for their serious injuries, reported the State Police.
Shank and his daughter were life-flighted by Healthnet to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Shank’s son was pronounced dead as a result of the crash.
There’s currently a GoFundMe set up for the Shank family, and as of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe had surpassed its goal of $30,000 and had raised over $48,000 by 722 donations.
“On the afternoon of Aug. 8, 2023, the life of the Shank family was forever impacted by a vehicle accident that tragically took the life of their seven-year-old son Charlie and left both Kyle and Emma seriously injured as well,” the fundraiser description read. “We want to help offset the financial hardships that accompany this horrific situation that no family should have to shoulder alone.”
Funds raised will go toward medical bills, gas, food, accommodations and funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.