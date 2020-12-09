ROMNEY — When the clock struck 5:30 p.m. last Friday, the little town of Romney was bathed in a soft glow from the lights at the courthouse. Complete with a festive Christmas tree, downtown Romney now looks every bit the part of a small town in a Hallmark Christmas classic.
Though a cold rain dampened the day Friday, Mother Nature held off until the Winterfest lighting ceremony was over, and some folks made their way to Anderson’s Corner for a wine tasting and visiting with community members. The Winterfest event kicked off what is shaping up to be a month of holiday cheer throughout the county.
A Holly Jolly Hampshire Christmas, the sister project to Winterfest, has an elf hunt in the eastern part of the county, as well as a county-wide outdoor Christmas decoration contest. For more information, find the Holly Jolly Hampshire Elf on Facebook.
