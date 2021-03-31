Grand jury indictments against 2 Hampshire County residents have been dropped after federal prosecutors charged them with the same crimes last week.
Andrew Hose, 36, and Jessica Lynn Lundblad, 23, both of Augusta, were charged federally from the same set of alleged drug transactions as the Hampshire grand jury had based its charges on at the beginning of this month.
“It would be double jeopardy,” Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller said.
Prosecutors say the duo tried to sell heroin, fentanyl and meth to a confidential informant last August. Miller said the federal indictment included an alleged transaction from this February as well.
Hose was indicted on a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine; a count of distribution of methamphetamine; a count of aiding and abetting distribution of meth; a count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl mixture; and 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute meth.
Lundblad was indicted on a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and meth; a count of aiding and abetting distribution of meth; a count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl mixture; and a count of possession with intent to distribute meth.
The federal indictment says the pair worked at their illegal activities from June to February.
Miller said she wasn’t surprised by the federal charges.
“They prosecute distribution cases,” she said, noting that federal prosecutors have “vastly different” sentencing guidelines than the state.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force investigated. The task force consists of the FBI, the West Virginia State Police, Keyser’s police department and the sheriff’s offices from Hampshire, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties.
On the same day Hose and Lundblad appeared in Martinsburg federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced that a Hardy County man had pled guilty in Elkins to his role in dealing drugs.
Kenneth Allan Evans, 48, of Moorefield pled to a count of possession with intent to distribute meth. He admitted to having more than 5 grams of meth, also known as crystal meth or ice, in August 2018 in Hardy County.
Evans faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
