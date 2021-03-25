Breaking News

Early this morning a tractor trailer turned on its side halting traffic on US-220 around the 1000 block of Purgitsville Pike. As of now, traffic northbound on Route 220 is being redirected to Burlington as the road is closed for an undetermined amount of time. No injuries have been reported at this time. Please use caution and look for detours when driving through the area.

