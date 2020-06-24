Testing results outpaced new positive cases of COVID-19 in Hampshire County last week.
The seeming normalcy of the situation even led County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker to quit posting her own daily updates last week.
“The DHHR website will now show county level specifics with the exact numbers that I report to you daily,” she emailed a list of officials and media contacts last Wednesday.
She continues to report on new positive cases and deaths.
But Hampshire County recorded only 1 new case of the virus in the last 7 days among 263 new tests. Five cases are active and none are hospitalized.
Mineral County reported its 3rd death from COVID-19 on Monday, a 73-year-old man who had been hospitalized.
Statewide, Gov. Jim Justice continued the cautious rollout of guidelines that open the economy and activities. New rules were issued to allow low-contact outdoor sports, such as baseball and soccer.
Last Friday’s executive order also cleared the way for schools to hold commencement exercises provided social distancing guidelines are adhered to. o
