SOUTH CHARLESTON — Annual public meetings on proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations have been canceled this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Public comments, however, will be accepted through April 2. Anyone who wishes to comment on proposed regulations can download a 2021 Sectional Meeting Questionnaire at wvdnr.gov. Copies of the questionnaire are also available at Division of Natural Resources district offices, the Elkins Operational Center and the South Charleston headquarters. Written comments should be postmarked by April 2 and mailed to Keith Krantz, WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section, P.O. Box 67, Elkins, WV 26241
WVDNR posted videos explaining the proposed regulations on Monday. The videos are accessible from the agency’s website, wvdnr.gov, and social media channels.
“We aren’t able to have in-person meetings this year, but hunters, trappers, anglers, landowners and anyone else who’s interested in the state’s wildlife and law enforcement programs are encouraged to review our proposed regulation changes and send us any comments they might have,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel.
Proposed regulation changes include those for the 2021 hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and wild boar. Comments will also be accepted on 2022-2023 general hunting and trapping regulations and 2022 fishing regulations.
Hunters, trappers and anglers who have questions can contact their local district office. The DNR for this region is in Romney and the phone number is 304-822-3551.
