11 WVSDB grads turn their tassels
ROMNEY — After several rousing speeches, tearful embraces and 1 strong message about the importance of “unity,” 11 seniors at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind became graduates of the Class of 2022.
The ceremony, held last Friday morning, was chock-full of pomp, circumstance, blue and gold, as well as memorable addresses from school staff, graduating seniors and even State Superintendent Clayton Burch, who was this year’s keynote speaker.
Also in attendance was Louis Tutt, with the Association for the Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired. He addressed the graduates, telling them, “Seniors, this is your day. This is your beginning.”
Two graduates gave speeches as well, including salutatorian Zacheriah Allen, who urged his classmates to “never let your thirst for knowledge go unquenched,” and valedictorian Gavan Earle, who received a standing ovation for his gently-self-deprecating, witty and emotional words.
“This is a very unconventional school,” he admitted about the over-150-year-old institution. “This school is a bit of an odd place…for most of us, this is our home.”
Earle thanked the school staff, including music teacher Josh Haza (“the bald guy,” Earle described, making the crowd giggle with his mention of the school’s “cheap, old instruments”), and added that the people at WVSDB are very much like his family.
And finally, Earle closed out his speech with ever-applicable wisdom for his peers and fellow graduates:
“Life is weird and unpredictable. Sometimes it sucks, and sometimes it’s great,” he said. “You have to guarantee you’ll get to college, or trade school, and get a job. You are all very much capable of that.”
Earle will be attending Berea College in Kentucky to study computer science, with scholarships totaling over $100,000 covering his full tuition.
Burch – who graduate Faith Grissinger called an “honorary Black Bear” – reflected on his commitment 18 months ago to visiting the school here on a monthly basis.
“The students are the 1st ones I see,” he said, “and the last ones. This has been a very special time.”
The State Superintendent also reflected on the school’s motto, “United and Fierce,” describing the ability for WVSDB staff, students and graduates to overcome everything that has been thrown at them over the last 2 years.
“This school is a very, very special place, and not just a special place for Romney, but for the state,” Burch said proudly. “This school came together. I don’t think the students take ‘United and Fierce’ lightly.”
He finished with a strong message about the school’s future.
“The reason I like coming back here is you. I could not be prouder,” he said to the graduating class. “No matter what you hear, this school is here to stay.”
