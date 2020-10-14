Can I give them an A for effort, but a big thumbs down for common sense? Yes. Do they think the American people on both sides of the aisle are that gullible that they wouldn’t believe this to be nothing more than a political scam?
They try to appear to be intelligent, but we the people know better. Are they that afraid that Joe can’t win so they have to take out the competition?
Or are they attempting to set a benchmark so if Joe gets elected that they can use this same ploy (a cunning plan or action designed to turn a situation to one's own advantage) to put Kamala Harris into the oval office? So rumor has it.
I know the polls are saying Trump is behind, but polls can be skewed based on the wording of the questions asked.
I actually had a surveyor hang up on me frustrated because I wouldn’t answer one of her questions. It would have been impossible for me to give an honest answer based on the way the question was asked. But she kept insisting that I just had to make a choice — and I wouldn’t because it would have given credibility to their view.
Like I said, 3 weeks and it will come to an end — or will it? Both sides of the aisle are desperately trying to win and only one can. Rumor has it that Trump will lose and that the Republicans will also lose the Senate giving Democrats not only the White House, but both the Senate and the House.
My personal view is that no one party should control all 3 positions of governmental leadership; it is a recipe for disaster. And if for nothing else the people should vote to stop it. Just as I believe the Supreme Court should be divided equally with the Chief Justice being the tie-breaker. But that’s a different topic.
Polls sometimes are used to influence voter turnout. If enough people believe that one candidate (theirs, let’s say) is far enough behind and that their vote won’t matter then they will stay at home and accept defeat. As they say in theater, “The show’s not over till the fat lady sings.” Go vote.
Never give up your right and privilege you have to vote because you don’t think your candidate can win.
Never allow someone else to dictate to you their view by giving up your right to vote. And if you don’t vote, don’t complain. You gave up your right to grumble when you failed to vote.
As Americans we have the privilege and right to vote given to us under the Constitution and we should always take advantage of that right, never taking it for granted, because when we do we will eventually lose it.
If you study history when a nation abdicated its rights to the government, then the government became a dictatorship-totalitarian nation — and no longer a nation “of the people and by the people.”
History is not fickle; it is what is left behind when good men and women chose good/bad, or to do nothing at all. History is what is created by the decisions made by the people, good and bad, and it has no mercy; just the facts of the actions of those who went before us.
It is your right and your duty to vote. So, vote, whether I or anyone else agrees with who you vote for. Don’t not vote.
Unfortunately, when you read this yesterday (Tuesday, Oct. 13) will have been the last day to register to vote. But, if you have registered and you have concerns about going to the polls, then early voting begins at the Courthouse on Oct. 21 and runs through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. That is how I will be voting.
My grandson just turned 18 and he said the first thing he did was register to vote so he could vote in this election.
Get out and vote and make your voice heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.