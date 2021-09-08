ROMNEY — Two years after the 6th annual Hampshire Heritage Car Show, the 7th annual one arrives Saturday at Romney Cycle.
The gap, of course, is the result of skipping 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The show is free to attend and just $15 to enter. The 1st 100 cars entered get dash plaques.
Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon, judging starts at noon and awards will be handed out at 3 p.m.
Besides the vintage and muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles, there will be a 50/50 raffle, food by the Augusta Ruritans, an official drag race tree, door prizes, event T-shirts and cornhole. Alcohol, pets and loud music are prohibited.
Trophies go to the Top 25, kids pick, spectators choice, best GM, best Ford, best Mopar, best import, best modern muscle, best sports car, best street rod, best interior, best engine and best paint. Best-of-show awards each go to a car, truck and motorcycle.
Proceeds benefit Hampshire County Parks and Recreation.
The Hampshire Heritage Car Show is the last remnant of Hampshire Heritage Days, which at its height celebrated the county’s rich history. A variety show staged by the GFWC and Rotary’s dubbing of the newest Knight of Old Hampshire accompanied the festival in the week following Labor Day.
The car show began as part of the festival in 2014. But Heritage Days dwindled and the last 2 were victims of rainstorms. The last Heritage Days were staged in 2016. o
