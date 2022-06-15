Third in a 6-part series appearing every 2 months about the people along the Cacapon/Lost River and their love for the river.
“We don’t mind the wineberries,” Jan Gillies said with a smile when discussing invasive plants, “They make good jelly.”
Wineberry is a shrub found throughout the Cacapon River watershed that can grow into prickly, impenetrable thickets.
“The deer eat everything but the invasive plants,” Neil Gillies commented with a little frustration. “All we have is Japanese stilt grass, garlic mustard and wineberries.”
Neil and Jan Gillies have made their home in Hardy County on several acres in the headwaters of the Cacapon River. Their peaceful spot is along Skaggs Run, a tributary of the North River, which flows into the Cacapon River.
A scenic 81-mile-long river, the Cacapon River crosses through Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties.
Neil and Jan’s history within the watershed is as long and winding as the Cacapon River itself. They traveled up from Florida in the ‘80s looking for work in the environmental field. They fell in love with the rivers that flow through the ridge-and-valley terrain on a visit to the area, a far cry from the Florida wetlands.
“It’s beautiful to canoe and the geology is wonderful,” Neil said.
“How did we make a living? Construction mostly, I also spent some time at the Lost River Woodworks.” Neil said, “And Jan found employment with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.”
In 1996, Neil landed a job as the science director for Cacapon Institute, later becoming the executive director. Along with the great professionals before him, Neil had a hand in the many Cacapon Institute projects to protect and improve the Cacapon River.
Some of Neil’s early work at Cacapon Institute was finding ways to protect tree plantings from excessive deer damage. The goal is to limit the impacts of the overpopulation of white-tailed deer on river quality.
“At the end of the day, it is not the number of trees planted, but the number of trees we grow that will restore our forests and protect our waters,” Neil said.
Forests are important to the health and quality of rivers. Trees capture, filter and retain water, as well as remove unwanted pollutants and sediments.
Neil and Jan’s lives are as diverse as the rich nature that surrounds the Cacapon River. Both Jan and Neil are more than their scientific careers. Throughout their journey, music has always been part of who they are.
Neil and Jan both play music throughout the local communities. Jan has been writing and performing her folk singer style since the mid-60s. They host open mic nights at local establishments and often play at the River House in Capon Bridge.
“At the River House, the Cacapon is right outside the door,” Neil commented. Neil and Jan like to bring their music to the River House outdoor stage by the river. It was the perfect setting for Jan’s release party for her most recent CD.
Now retired, Neil and Jan have more time to play music where they can, wade in Skaggs Run to see what’s there, take care of a pair of donkeys — and make wineberry jelly.
Peter Wood is a board member of the Friends of the Cacapon River with a mission to preserve, protect and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed.
