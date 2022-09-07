The Town of Romney Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants starting Sept. 12 through Sept. 23.
They want to remind residents that when these hydrants are flushed, discoloration of the water occurs. This discoloration and turbulent water aren’t harmful for your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or washing any dishes. If the water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear.
The State Health Department requires periodic flushing of fire hydrants, and the town Water Department said they appreciate all cooperation and apologize for any inconveniences.
Mark your calendars for a community job fair at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield on Friday, Oct. 7. The morning session will be 9 to 11 a.m., and the afternoon session will be 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Approximately 30 employees will be participating, and job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes. Space will be available for onsite interviews.
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. Prices are 45.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and are 67.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average has declined now for 12 weeks straight, the longest tally since 2018, and if there are 2 more weeks of decline, that number could be eclipsed.
