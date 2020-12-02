The Associated Press
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice blasted critics of his mask mandate last week, saying he would not follow the lead of other Republican governors rejecting the advice of public health experts.
“I don’t want to be South Dakota,’’ Justice said at a news conference. He then played a news clip from the state, where Gov. Kristi Noem has refused to issue a mask mandate, reporting that South Dakota has the most deaths per capita linked to COVID-19 in the world.
There are 13 states currently without a statewide mask mandate in effect, all led by Republican governors.
“I know that we are a strong willed people in West Virginia and we have our rights and no one is trying to infringe on your rights in any way,” he added, a reference to some conservatives in the state who criticize his pandemic executive orders.
Justice has vocally defended mask wearing and recently tightened a mandate to wear one indoors when in public at all times as cases have skyrocketed in rural enclaves. He has resisted more stringent lockdown measures and championed for schools to stay open where outbreaks are less severe.
The state has broken its record for daily new coronavirus cases several times in November. On Wednesday, it reported 743 confirmed cases and 13 new deaths. In total the state has had 37,304 confirmed cases and 695 deaths.
UK-based company plans to bring 1,000 jobs to Morgantown
CHARLESTON — A UK technology company plans to build a new facility in West Virginia that officials is expected to create 1,000 new manufacturing and technology jobs.
DST Innovations, a company based in Wales, is partnering with Blue Rock Manufacturing for the new facility to develop clean energy technology. A manufacturing center will be set up in Morgantown and a future expansion will come to southern West Virginia, officials said.
State and company officials said the multimillion dollar production facility will be able to use coal, once the state’s economic driver, and other organic materials to make “clean, sustainable energy storage products.’’
“West Virginia and Wales are proud mining communities,’’ Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference.
Tony Miles, the CEO of DST Innovations, said that his company was able to find the coal it needed for its technology in West Virginia. Its website says it converts coal to create activated hard carbon, which is used in batteries and in other ways of storing energy.
Miles said the partnership aims to build a reactor next to a coal mine for its conversion technology.
Mayor-elect loses arm in
hunting accident
DUNBAR — The mayor-elect of a West Virginia city has lost an arm in a hunting accident.
Dunbar Mayor-elect Scott Elliott was injured in a hunting accident Friday, City Council member Greg Hudson said in a Facebook post.
The accident happened in the Davis Creek area of Charleston, news sources reported.
Elliott was elected mayor in November. He is the city’s current public works director and retired in 2017 after more than 20 years with the Dunbar police department.
Evan Jenkins to serve as Supreme Court chief justice
CHARLESTON — Evan Jenkins will serve as the West Virginia Supreme Court’s chief justice next year.
Jenkins was previously chosen to replace Tim Armstead. Last week the court designated John Hutchison to serve as chief justice in 2022.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Jenkins and Armstead to the court in August 2018 as temporary replacements after two other justices retired during an impeachment scandal. Voters elected Jenkins and Armstead to the bench in November 2018. Jenkins is serving through 2024. Armstead won re-election in June to a 12-year term.
Jenkins served two terms in the U.S. House as a Republican. Armstead is a former Republican speaker of the state House of Delegates.
Justice appointed Hutchison to the court in December 2018 to fill the seat of convicted former Justice Allen Loughry. Hutchison, a former Raleigh County circuit judge, was elected in June to fill out the remainder of Loughry’s term through 2024.
