Inside the days surrounding Johnathan Adams’ murder
Evans’ admission of his crime and Prosecutor Rebecca Miller’s 3,153-word proffer — the summary of the evidence and testimony the state would have presented at trial — laid out previously undisclosed details of the events surrounding the days leading up to his disappearance, the night of his death and the ensuing search for “Justice for Johnny,” as his foster father Angel Jaquez described it.
Austin Holmes-Evans will be sentenced for the crime on June 22. The 18-year-old faces 10 to 40 years in a West Virginia prison for the death that came from a single gunshot he fired into Adams’ head on the night of July 11, 2020.
A complicated family
Just 4 months earlier, Johnathan Benjamin Adams, 14, was living with foster parents Angel and Janis Jaquez — his great-aunt — in West Hartford, Conn., where he attended King Philip Middle School.
His parents were divorced and his father was in prison since 2010 on sexual assault charges. His mother, Rohini Benjamin, had no parental rights, but Johnny kept in touch with her.
When the Covid-19 pandemic erupted that March, the Jaquezes sent Johnny to live with his aunt, Denise Holmes-Evans, her husband, Steve Holmes, and their 6 children in the Holmes-Evans family compound on Boulder Lane in the Hanging Rock Subdivision, less than a half mile north of U.S. 50 off North River Road.
Steve and Denise lived in separate houses on the property.
In Hanging Rock, Johnny was reunited with Austin, who had spent his fall 2020 semester in West Hartford, living with the extended family and attending Hall High School, where he played football.
Robbery and catfishing
The lead-up to Johnny’s disappearance and death begins with a burglary on July 1 at a neighboring home that Gary Bendy rented.
A Glock 9mm Model 43 pistol loaded was taken. It had a round of 6 Hornady Critical Defense, 115 Grain FTX ammunition in silver casing loaded in it.
A few days later, the relationship between Austin and Johnny took a turn.
Austin testified at last week’s plea hearing that Johnny “catfished” him, making contact with Austin on a social media platform by posing as someone else.
In this instance, Austin said and someone he told corroborated, Johnny pretended to be a girl and talked the then-16-year-old into sending a picture that showed his private parts.
Johnny let Austin know that he had catfished his cousin and had the photo — and would send it to people unless Austin bought him an iPhone. Austin agreed, but seethed to the witness over several days about how angry he was.
The fateful night
At about 11 p.m. on July 11, 2020, a Saturday, Steve Holmes looked in his kitchen and saw Johnny, clad in camo pajamas, and 1 of his children.
Johnny returned to Denise’s house, where he slept on a futon in the same room Austin slept on a couch. Austin told Deputy Smith the pair played the card game Uno on the couch until late. Then, Austin said, he went to sleep.
Around 6 the next morning, Denise Holmes-Evans saw the futon still upright with the blankets folded on top. Johnny had not slept there. His pajamas were folded on the couch Austin slept on and Johnny’s tan sneakers were missing.
Denise reported him missing to 911, which dispatched deputies Mechelle Sabin and J.D. Smith.
The search for Johnny Adams had begun.
Searching for Johnny
On Tuesday, investigators from several jurisdictions scoured the surrounding 130 acres. They found evidence south of Hanging Rock Road that would later come into play, starting with a hack — a gardening tool that has 3 picks on 1 side and a blade on the other — and black gloves.
BlueStar chemical compound revealed traces of blood on Denise’s garage floor and a pair of yellow and black Nike sneakers that had blood on both toes, tongues and uppers.
Austin told Hampshire’s Sgt. Norm Launi and Frederick County’s Brian Edwards he hadn’t worn the sneakers in weeks after he and Johnny collided playing kickball, bloodying Johnny’s nose. Both officers agreed Austin was being deceptive.
Three days later, he was just as evasive talking with Launi and FBI Special Agent Mark McNeal, admitting a jacket found near in the woods was his. The same day, Friday, Sabin found a spade that became evidence.
‘My son is sick’
Hours later — at 1 on Saturday morning — Steve Holmes met Sheriff John Alkire and Lt. Jamie Carter at the nearby Liberty station on U.S. 50 at Delray Road.
“My son is sick,” Steve said as he reached the cruiser. “He needs help.”
Stevesaid Austin had confessed to him that he killed Johnny and left him in the woods. A search of the area in the dark turned up nothing.
The search resumed at 9 a.m. In the woods between Hanging Rock Road to the north and Boulder Lane to the south, decomposition could be detected.
A little after 11 a.m. Johnny’s remains, clad only in blue underwear and a tan shoe on his left foot, were found in a shallow grave a couple hundred feet from the roadway, in an area of dense brush and undergrowth.
Also at the burial site were 2 spent 9mm casings.
Mounting evidence
The state medical examiner’s autopsy on July 20 showed a single gunshot wound to the back and right side of the head. “There was no evidence of other injury to the body,” Miller’s proffer said.
Eight days later, Deputy Steve Haines interviewed Bendy, the neighbor, about the Glock’s theft. Bendy gave the deputy a bullet like those in the gun and Deputy Haines found casings of several spent rounds in the backyard of Bendy’s father’s home, where practice rounds had been fired.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent the casings from Bendy’s rental and those found at the burial site for analysis. A report received Aug. 7 said all 4 cases examined had the same markings.
On Aug. 11 Denise Holmes-Evans told the sheriff’s office she was missing a shovel and hack from her garage.
Also that day, deputies found the stolen Glock and 2 extra loaded magazines in the lining of the couch Austin slept on.
A witness speaks
Then, all the pieces fell together for the investigation on Aug. 16.
Granted immunity by Betsy K. Plumer, who was Hampshire County’s prosecutor at the time, a witness told what he knew of the occurrences of the night of July 11.
Austin and Johnny didn’t go to sleep, he said. They crawled out a window of the house and, the witness claimed, Austin assaulted his younger cousin, although the autopsy indicated no injuries.
The 14-year-old was dragged into the woods.
“He turned his head away from me,” Austin told the court last week, “and I shot.”
He fired a 2nd shot into the ground, then got thehack and shovel from the garage and buried Johnny where he had shot him.
Authorities had what they needed to know.
The legal process
In March 2021, Austin Holmes-Evans was bound over for trial as an adult. In May a Hampshire County grand jury indicted him on 5 charges — 1st-degree murder, burglary, use of a firearm in a felony, kidnaping and concealing human remains.
Forensic testing at the state crime lab took more than a year to complete as the case ground toward a March 14 trial date that was pre-empted by last week’s plea agreement, which lowered the crime from 1st-degree to 2nd-degree murder and dismissed the other 4 charges.
On June 22, before Judge Williams passes sentence, Austin Holmes-Evans will have a last chance to publicly speak about his crime, something that Johnny’s other relatives most certainly will do.
