Foxes taught trapper his skill
The 103-year-old Hampshire County outdoorsman’s smiling face was the cover of the quarterly magazine.
But the acclaim turned out to be posthumous. The Missouri native who made Hampshire his home for more than 60 years died last Wednesday, 2 days before Goldenseal hit newsstands.
Leonard was a legend in the trapping community.
“He’s passed his knowledge down to me, and I’ve passed it on to my nephews and will to my grandsons and they’ll pass it on at some point too,” retired teacher Paul Roomsburg said in 2014.
Leonard’s specialty and passion were red foxes. His fondest memory is capturing 25 in a single day early in his trapping career.
He taught himself to trap, or rather, the foxes taught him.
“I’d go out in the snow and watch what they did and where they went, and that’s how I learned to trap them,” he recalled to Goldenseal.
What he learned became known as the Al Leonard Method and he spent much of his later years teaching it to others.
The method is meticulous, from where the trap is placed to the angle it’s set in the hole and secured to removing its scent.
The Al Leonard Method wasn’t developed overnight.
“It took me a long, long time to learn,” he said. “Oh, the fox made a fool out of me, he did. I’d get a little better each year.”
His lessons in tracking and trapping foxes began in the fields of Iowa when he was 10 years old.
Flash forward to the 1950s when Al was working in Hagerstown, Md., and started coming to Hampshire County to fish in the summer.
In 1959 he moved here to stay.
“I never left.”
