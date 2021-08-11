Sweet festival brings over 4,000 people to Romney
ROMNEY — During the WV Peach Festival held in Romney this weekend, Mary Fulloon of Three Churches had an important job.
She was one of the festival committee members charged with sticking little orange dots on every new visitor to the festival she could.
She went through over 1,500 stickers on Friday, when the festival kicked off. By 3 p.m. Saturday, the welcome committee ran out of stickers after 3,000.
And after replenishing, Sunday saw 1,000 more orange-stickered visitors.
It was a whopping festival, said Barbie Hillenbrand, one of the members of the planning committee.
“All hotels were booked, all aisles at Food Lion were open with long lines, the local shops had the most traffic they have ever seen,” Hillenbrand described. “The car show was the largest one they have ever had, and many of our vendors sold out of food.”
Visitors and festival attendees had a plethora of things to do in town this weekend: shop at Romney stores, check out the artists with their work on display in the Co-op, listen to live music, eat a wide variety of food and check out vendors that lined S. High Street, which was blocked off at its Route 50 intersection.
Folks tossed cornhole bags, tasted peach beer and wine and bought many, many peaches.
Some even ran the Peach Festival’s 5K Saturday morning, with Romney’s Alana Hartman coming out victorious as the 1st place contender.
“No one ever expected the crowd that the Peach Festival pulled in,” Hillenbrand added. “All the vendors will be back next year and telling their friends to come join us.”
While this year’s event was planned within only 8 weeks time, next year’s planning will start much earlier. Patty Anderson, Nancy Merritt, Victoria Carr, Alona Martin, Eva Ansel, Fulloon and Hillenbrand all put their heads together to make the peachy celebration happen, and next year, Hillenbrand said, will be awesome.
“We all love this town,” she said. “Wait until you see next year’s festival. We are blazing the trail toward bigger and better, with more great things to do.” o
