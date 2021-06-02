Wonderful West Virginia, published monthly by the Division of Natural Resources, features breath-taking photographs and educational articles about hunting, fishing, nature, history, culture and outdoor recreation.
The special 85th anniversary issue, available to subscribers and at newsstands around the state in June, will include an in-depth article highlighting the magazine’s storied past and some of its iconic covers.
“Wonderful West Virginia showcases the best of our beautiful state and really goes to show that West Virginia is the best place in the world to live if you want to enjoy hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “As a lifelong hunter and angler, I can’t tell you how proud I am of the good folks at the DNR for making this magazine another tool in our toolbox to show off all the goodness our state has to offer.”
Wonderful West Virginia got its start in 1936 as a newsletter called the West Virginia Conservation Bulletin. In 1941, it became the West Virginia Conservation Magazine. Over the years, the publication added color, changed its name to Outdoor West Virginia and updated its format to feature photographs, before finally becoming Wonderful West Virginia in 1970.
“For the last 85 years, Wonderful West Virginia has been a consistent source of information and inspiration for hunters and anglers and anyone who just loves the outdoors — whether they call our mountains home or plan to visit one day,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “As we look forward to the next 85 years, you better believe Wonderful West Virginia will play a big part in our R3 efforts to attract a new generation of hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts.”
A print subscription to Wonderful West Virginia is $20 for 1 year or $36 for 2 years. A digital subscription is $12 a year. Print plus digital subscriptions cost $26 a year or $50 for 2 years.
Gift subscriptions are also available. To purchase a subscription, order past issues or read articles from the magazine archive, visit wonderfulwv.com.
