The Augusta branch of the Bank of Romney was robbed Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Chief Deputy John Alkire added that as of about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, there were no updates other than the fact that the bank was robbed.
Augusta Elementary School is also on lock-down following reports of the robbery, Superintendent Jeff Pancione said.
The Review will post updates as they become available.
