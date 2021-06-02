The Division of Natural Resources has some reminders for boaters now that the season has kicked into gear with the Memorial Day weekend.
Folks are going to be on the water can help ensure their safety by wearing a properly fitting Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Wearing a life jacket vastly improves the likelihood of survival if there’s an emergency on the water.
Children below the age of 13 must have a life jacket on while a boat is underway. They can only remove their personal flotation devices (PFDs) while the boat is tied off to shore or anchored in the water.
Make sure passengers know where the life jackets are kept. (By law, they must be readily accessible.) Give everyone a quick rundown of where all the safety equipment is kept on the boat.
Boaters should be aware of their surroundings. There may be people in the water swimming or on a paddle craft. During the holiday weekends, there will be more people than usual out on the waterways.
The biggest contributing factor to boating accidents is alcohol and drug use.
If alcohol is aboard a vessel, ensure a sober operator is aboard who can get everyone back safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.