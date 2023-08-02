Romney resident seeks proper honor for WWII veteran brother
ROMNEY — War veterans are undoubtedly some of the most honored individuals in America, but for Enid Saville, the battle to honor her brother has lasted years.
Cleo Eldred Grapes was born in Hampshire County on April 10, 1919. He was one of nine brothers and lost his twin, Leo, at birth.
“We all lived good lives; Mom took us to church,” Enid said, sharing that she was one of two sisters. She is 100 years old and is the only living sibling left.
Enid laughed as she recalled Cleo riding around with his car, driving mom everywhere, while Enid “would stay home and scrub and clean and cook.” reflected that there was something special between Cleo and Mom.
Enid was slightly younger than him and recalled humorous moments when Cleo was teaching her how to drive. Cleo was hesitant to teach her at first and even challenged her to fix a flat tire and change it out, which was a more challenging task back then than it is now.
“I got it done,” Enid said, so then the teaching began.
Once he realized how safe of a driver Enid was, she was tasked with driving while Cleo relaxed on the passenger side.
Cleo registered to serve during World War II in Augusta in October of 1940 when he was 21. Enid recalled having four brothers in service at the time and vividly remembered Mom’s apron “soaking wet” at their departure.
In 1945, just a few months before WWII officially ended, Enid’s mom read a letter in Romney of Cleo telling her he would be home soon. Mom was ecstatic, but officials notified her that her son was declared missing before she even finished reading the letter.
“My mother almost lost her mind when he was missing,” Enid said.
Cleo was declared dead on June 27, 1945. He and the rest of his crew went missing somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean. Officials deduced that their plane dropped a bomb right through the middle of a Japanese ship. While they succeeded in blowing up the ship, it is suspected that the bomb hit the gasoline engine and incinerated the plane because no body remains or even plane parts were found after searching for five days.
“I’m hoping and praying… did he strangle down in the ocean? I don’t know,” Enid said about never learning what actually happened to Cleo and hoping the death was not painful.
Fast forward to about five years ago, as Enid was visiting the old courthouse on Main Street, she immediately noticed her brother’s name was not on a brass plaque, symbolizing he lost his life in war.
Enid’s daughter, Kay Shannon, has attempted to correct the name but was told that she did not have enough information.
Enid even noted that her first cousin, Wallace C. Grapes, was properly honored with a brass plaque. However, Wallace’s body was returned home, and Cleo’s was never found.
While the plaque may seem unimportant to some, Enid and Kay feel a deep connection to honor Cleo properly.
“A lot of men felt it was their duty,” Kay said of the patriotism. Enid still has pictures of Cleo and his Purple Heart medal and certificate, a solemn distinction that means a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves or paid the ultimate price while in the line of duty.
Kay and Enid have attempted to contact several departments, including the U.S. Veterans of Foreign Wars and U.S. Veterans Affairs Department, with each time leading them through different hoops, sending them through other people, and requesting more information. This task is already challenging for someone who is technology savvy.
Enid said the feeling of having Cleo’s name correctly displayed would be like finally finding something she has been longingly searching for.
“I would feel he earned it – he gave his life,” Enid said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.