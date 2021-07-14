MOOREFIELD — Students at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College now have a seamless pathway to a bachelor’s or master’s degree from one of the nation’s largest accredited online schools.
Western Governors University and Eastern announced the partnership last week.
“Partnering with organizations such as Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is one of the many examples of how we create pathways between talent and opportunity that will allow potential to thrive,” WGU Central Region Vice President Alison Bell said.
“Creating seamless transfer opportunities benefits students in multiple ways, such as cost savings on courses, reducing time towards a degree and better coordination between 2- and 4-year institutions,” Eastern’s new president, Tom Striplin, said.
Graduates and staff at Eastern are eligible to apply for the WGU Community College Partnership Scholarship, valued at $2,500 - $625 a term for 4 terms – based on academic performance.
WGU will prepare a “seamless” associate-to-bachelor degree articulation agreement for all related degree programs in business, information technology and health professions.
WGU will also create a 3+1 transfer option for Eastern nursing graduates who possess a West Virginia RN license.
Eastern nursing graduates who are eligible for the 3+1 program may also enroll in the MS,
WGU will offer a reverse transfer program through the National Student Clearinghouse. The reverse transfer program will permit Eastern students, who may transfer to WGU without an associate degree, to obtain an associate degree from Eastern while enrolled in a WGU bachelor’s degree.
Eastern graduates can apply to WGU for free using a unique code that will waive the $65 application fee. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.