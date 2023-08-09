EMS Silver

Commissioners (from left) Bob Hott, Dave Cannon and President Brian Eglinger, with Janae Hott EMVO, Josh Burkett EMT, Courtney Turner and Hampshire EMS director Tad Malcolm.

ROMNEY — Hampshire County EMS has earned national recognition by the American Heart Association, with a silver “Mission: Lifeline EMS” achievement award.

Representatives from the county EMS organization stopped by the County Commission meeting Tuesday morning and received a resounding congratulations from the three commissioners.

