ROMNEY — Hampshire County EMS has earned national recognition by the American Heart Association, with a silver “Mission: Lifeline EMS” achievement award.
Representatives from the county EMS organization stopped by the County Commission meeting Tuesday morning and received a resounding congratulations from the three commissioners.
“It’s an honor, and it’s not easy,” said Commission President Brian Eglinger.
The silver award is the highest honor an agency can get in their first year of applying, and Courtney Turner detailed that the organization had the goal of the bronze award.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” she admitted Monday.
Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.
“Mission: Lifeline EMS” is the American Heart Association’s national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks and strokes.
The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients takes coordination between the individual pre-hospital providers and healthcare systems.
The award focuses on agencies’ on-scene care, bringing to the forefront the collaboration and contributions to patient care for pre-hospital providers.
Turner added that Hampshire County EMS will be rolling out several programs in the near future related to this, including countywide AED registration.
They’ll also be holding a CPR/FA class on Aug. 26 to celebrate, held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The course costs $25.
EMS director Tad Malcolm added that the Hampshire County EMS team is a “strong” one.
“We have a very strong team, and these are the people out in the field doing the work,” he said. “We are thrilled…it’s a very distinguished honor to get this.”
Eglinger added, “It’s something that takes a lot of time, effort and dedication, and I certainly commend our county ambulance agency for the work they’ve done.”
