Winter apparently doesn’t want to lose its grip on Hampshire County, but the folks who have the most to lose — the orchard owners — say they’re not horribly concerned.
Romney recorded its latest snowfall in 130 years of record-keeping last week and the county is facing another night of below-freezing temperatures this week.
“That won’t be a problem,” Levels orchard owner Ken Ruggles said of a projected low of 30 or 31 Thursday morning. “It has to get down around 28 to start hurting stuff.”
Garry Shanholtz, whose orchards span Jersey Mountain Road, said, “If the wind’s a-blowing and it’s 30 degrees, there’s not too much damage.”
Winter has done enough harm already. A cold snap down to 20 on March 29, just as trees were budding, killed a lot of peaches and apples.
“Our plums froze,” Ruggles said. “They’re wiped out.”
But, orchardists are quick to remind, only about 10% of the buds are needed to produce a crop each year. If nature doesn’t claim some early, then workers spend the spring thinning the branches.
The April 18 snow that fell the day after Easter was the latest on record in Romney, the National Weather Service reported. The previous record was April 14 in 1966.
A little more than an inch fell in town, but Shanholtz reported “4 or 5” inches at his orchard. Temperatures hovered in the low 30s all that day, not enough to harm the trees.
