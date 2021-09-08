1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia had one of its worst weeks during the coronavirus pandemic as the number of positive cases neared a seven-day record.
The 6,705 confirmed statewide cases for the six days ending Saturday already surpassed the previous week’s total and were the fourth highest for any week since the first case was reported in the state in March 2020, according to state health data. Virus cases for Sunday will be reported on Monday.
The record is nearly 8,200 confirmed cases for the week ending Jan. 10, followed by about 7,600 cases the week ending Jan. 3.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units was at 216, just shy of the record 219 set on Jan. 6. On July 4, there were only 17 virus patients in hospital ICUs.
And the number of patients on hospital ventilators has surpassed the previous high of 104 set on Jan. 10.
Justice family
reaches resolution with bank over loans
2
CHARLESTON — A resolution to legal issues between West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family and businesses and Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust has been reached.
The Justice group of companies said in a statement released Wednesday by attorney Steve Ruby that they ``successfully concluded a number of matters relating to Carter Bank and Trust (CB&T), one of the companies’ longtime financing partners,’’ the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
The Republican governor’s coal and hospitality businesses filed a lawsuit in May against the bank over claims of deception. Justice was also personally on the hook for $368 million in remaining loan debt to that bank, according to court documents. The suit sought damages of $421 million related to financing arrangements of outstanding loans.
That action came after Carter Bank had filed suit regarding $58 million in loans that, they said, were “personally guaranteed’’ by Justice and his wife Cathy.
“The resolution marks a resumption of the companies’ previous business relationship with CB&T and will allow them to maximize performance in the current favorable markets in mining, hospitality, and agriculture,’’ the statement from Ruby said.
