March 23: Brian Wayne Leonard Sr., 52, of Baker was arrested on 2 warrants out of Hampshire County for Person prohibited possessing firearms (Felony) and Receiving or transferring stolen goods.
March 23: Martha Ann Crock, 31, of Romney was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for knowingly or intentionally possessing meth.
March 28: Jonathan Vance Whetzel Jr, 27, of Romney was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for Attempted Burglary.
March 28: Dustin Kirk Johnson, 30, of Romney was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Frederick, Md., for Failure to appear (Burglary).
March 28: Michael Allen Montgomery Jr., 21, of Baker was arrested for DUI and possession of meth.
March 29: Patrick Lynn Largent, 57, of Romney was arrested Driving Revoked for DUI (3rd Offense).
March 22-28
