ELKINS — A mail carrier in Pendleton County was charged with attempted election fraud last week.
Federal authorities charge that Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork altered the absentee ballot requests of 8 people along his delivery route for the postal service.
Charging documents say the Pendleton County Clerk became suspicious of 8 ballot requests – 5 with the party switched from Democrat to Republican and 3 others.
County Clerk Elise White reported the ballots to Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, which began an investigation.
Cooper is a contract driver for the USPS who delivers mail to the 3 towns of Onego, Riverton and Franklin, where the tampered requests came from.
The complaint said Cooper admitted to altering some of the requests.
The investigation was conducted by the West Virginia Election Fraud Task Force, led by Assistant U.S. attorneys from both the Northern and Southern Districts of West Virginia, special agents from the FBI and investigators from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.