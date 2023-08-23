ROMNEY — Sites for 24 of Hampshire County’s missing cemeteries were identified at last Tuesday’s public meeting, and the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission has since heard from five more people with information to contribute.
Information on the additional sites will be given to the consultant the commission is in the process of hiring. The consultant will continue the work done in the survey’s first phase, back in 2016-17, when 152 gravesites were found.
The state historic preservation office has approved a grant to cover the cost of locating another 100 cemeteries. The commission estimates that even after this is done, there may be another 150 unidentified sites left here in Hampshire County.
The county’s early settlers – and many later ones – were often buried on their own land, in locations that have been forgotten as families died out or moved on. Weed, brush and trees hide sites, and grave markers are buried after being toppled by tree roots, cattle or burrowing animals.
Some tombstones are deliberately removed because they are in the way. The commission has heard stories of stones removed from fields and left in piles or stored in barns.
The previous phase of the survey reported one set of grave markers that disappeared when a road crew was working in the area, and grave markers in a reported slave cemetery near Vance that were swept away in the flood of 1985.
In both cases, only depressions in the ground remained to mark the graves.
The commission is trying to identify and preserve what sites it can, to honor the county’s rich history, and aid families seeking information on their ancestors.
It will also allow the county planning office to give some warning to new property owners before they find themselves inadvertently violating a state law that makes it illegal to disturb a grave or damage a cemetery. Even if graves completely disappear – markers fallen or removed, cemetery fences gone — the planning office will now know the site is there and can prevent people from building on it.
The consultants performing the survey will not try to take note of all the information carved on every tombstone, such as family names and the years of birth and death. Instead, this survey is meant to help heirs who wish to do that kind of research, as well as to save the sites from destruction, and encourage caring for them properly.
Many of the county’s properties include cemetery plots – some deeded, some not, When deeded, they are easier to protect at the time of sale, and there may be a tax break on the cemetery area.
The commission believes there are about 150 burial sites in the county that have yet to be found, and would appreciate receiving any information people can add.
If what you find needs to be corrected or you have more information to add (including information on gravesites not yet listed), please contact historic landmarks board member Carol Shaw at carolmshaw205@gmail.com.
