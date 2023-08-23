0823 Gravesites 1.JPG

Aaron Cox took information on cemetery locations, and added them to an aerial map of the county.

ROMNEY — Sites for 24 of Hampshire County’s missing cemeteries were identified at last Tuesday’s public meeting, and the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission has since heard from five more people with information to contribute.

Information on the additional sites will be given to the consultant the commission is in the process of hiring. The consultant will continue the work done in the survey’s first phase, back in 2016-17, when 152 gravesites were found.

0823 Gravesites 2.jpg

Deloris Rinker Wiley helped Aaron Cox locate several gravesites on an aerial map of the county. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.