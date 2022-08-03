AUGUSTA — A banner year at the livestock auction, at the gate and even at the kitchens added up to 1 thing.
“This year’s fair was maybe the best we’ve had that I can remember,” Fair Chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates said.
Rain — but who can avoid that? — was maybe the only downside, scaring off some attendance on Monday and wiping out the truck and tractor pull on Friday.
Oates said that people who paid to attend the pull were given passes to Saturday’s mud bog and entrants had their fees refunded.
“The mud bog worked out well,” he noted.
Saturday’s livestock sale by the 154 entrants grossed around $288,000.
“The businesses we have in this county really supported the FFA and 4-H kids,” Oates said.
He ticked off other successes, including the big and little kitchens.
“We probably sold more food than we ever had,” Oates said.
