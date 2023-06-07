ROMNEY — At the beginning of next year, taxpayers in West Virginia will be eligible to claim a motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit for their 2024 income tax return.
In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 2526, which immediately reduced the income tax in Tax Year 2023 by an average of 21.25%.
The bill also provides for a variety of refundable tax credits for payment of property taxes – including this adjustment credit for motor vehicle property owned by taxpayers.
Taxpayers who are eligible for the credit are individuals, partnerships, S-corporations, LLCs and C-corporations – but not car dealers.
Only individuals and business motor vehicle owners may qualify for the tax adjustment credit, and the credit is only available for the actual tax paid.
The first motor vehicle property tax payment that will be eligible to qualify for the credit is payment made for the second half of the 2023 property tax year – which must be paid after Jan. 1, 2024, emphasized Hampshire County Assessor Norma Wagoner.
Property taxes paid in 2023 cannot be claimed.
So, how can taxpayers ensure that they qualify for the credit?
First, file those personal property assessment returns with the assessor’s office in a timely fashion between July 1 and Oct. 1. For businesses, that means filing before Sept. 1, and individuals before Oct. 1.
Make sure you pay your personal property taxes in a timely fashion, too; the second half of the 2023 bill need to be paid for by April 1.
Eight vehicle categories qualify for the credit:
Class A – Cars and trucks with a gross weight of 10,000 pounds or less.
Class B –Trucks, truck tractors and road tractors with a gross weight of 10,001 pounds or more.
Class G – Motorcycles (with a saddle and no more than three wheels)
Class H – Buses, designed for carrying more than seven passengers
Class T – Trailers, boat trailers or semitrailers to be drawn by Class A vehicles (weighing less than 2,000 pounds)
Class V – Antique motor vehicles (at least 25 years old)
Class X – Farm trucks used exclusively for transporting farm products and supplies
All-terrain vehicles – any vehicle designed for off-highway use, and intended by the manufacturer to only be used by a single operator and no more than one passenger.
There are four classes that don’t qualify for the credit: Class C (trailers and semi-trailers), Class J (taxi cabs), Class M (mobile equipment) and Class R (travel trailer).
Wagoner said that for questions regarding what vehicles qualify, taxpayers should contact the state tax department – not the county assessor or treasurer’s office.
“The (county) treasurer or assessor will not be able to answer questions about what qualifies and what doesn’t,” she said. “The state tax division is the office to contact for the motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit.”
Anyone with questions can contact state tax representatives in three different ways. They can call 304-558-3333 or toll-free 800-982-8297, email taxhelp@wv.gov or go online to tax.wv.gov.
Finally, taxpayers that don’t owe West Virginia income taxes and are therefore not required to file a West Virginia income tax return will still be able to file a claim for rebate in early 2025 of their motor vehicle taxes paid.
Keep checking tax.wv.gov for updates and more information, as well as form requirements as they become available. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.