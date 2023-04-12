The numbers have never been higher – Hampshire County’s total appraised property values soared in 2022, reaching an all-time record.
The valuation in the county as of last July 1 was $1.459 billion – $45 million more than in 2021. Over the last few years, the numbers have just climbed higher and higher, and 2021’s one-year increase from 2020 of $33 million was the largest since 2015.
This year’s difference blows that number out of the water.
In 2005, the total value of Hampshire County property stood at $871 million, but it soared to $1.397 billion just 3 years later, fueled in large part by the real estate boom that crashed in 2008.
After that, values drifted down within county lines until 2013, when they started to trend upward slowly.
The increase in the valuation will mean more revenue for local government bodies that receive property taxes – primarily the school system and county government. The Town of Romney’s total assessed valuation for 2022 clocked in at $64.4 million, and Capon Bridge’s was $23.8 million – totaling, between the two county municipalities, $88.2 million.
The state Constitution divides property into four classes. Class I is intangible personal property and certain personal property employed exclusively in agriculture. Currently, there is no property that is taxed in this classification.
Class II is owner-occupied residential property, used exclusively for residential purposes, and all farmland used for agriculture purposes by its owner or tenant.
Class III is all real and personal property located outside a municipality that isn’t taxed in either Class I or Class II.
Finally, Class IV is all property situated within a municipality that isn’t taxed in Class I or II.
Assessor Norma Wagoner’s office verifies valuations by visiting each property in the county every three years. The value of utilities and industrial sites is figured differently, with numbers directly from the state.
Public utility property includes power lines, phone lines and railroads, plus the value of the actual trains and utility equipment. 2022’s number assessed the value as $186.4 million.
The value of owner-occupied residential property in the county (Class II) for 2022 came in at $807.6 million.
Home sales have surged in the county, spiking during the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020 and has remained high over the last three years.
The numbers come from the annual Certificate of Valuation document released by the county assessor’s office each year in March. As is the case across the state, the work completed by the Hampshire County assessor’s office this year reflects an assessment period beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022.
The budget and funding for Hampshire County schools is separate from the county budget. In addition to local property taxes, the bulk of funding for public school systems across West Virginia comes from the state.
UPTICK
Hampshire County’s total assessed valuation as of June 30 of …
