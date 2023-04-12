Assessor cars

The numbers have never been higher – Hampshire County’s total appraised property values soared in 2022, reaching an all-time record.

The valuation in the county as of last July 1 was $1.459 billion – $45 million more than in 2021. Over the last few years, the numbers have just climbed higher and higher, and 2021’s one-year increase from 2020 of $33 million was the largest since 2015.

