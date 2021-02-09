The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible in Hampshire County and portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia .
Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact the morning commute. Additional snow is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday.
