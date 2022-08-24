Dr. Nabal Giron 1941-2022
Dr. Giron thrived on service to the community
ROMNEY —Dr. Nabal Giron grew up in a small town in the Philippines – a town just like Romney.
He loved small-town living: the warmth, the atmosphere, and the people.
He and his wife Zinnia made it their home in the 70s, and they never looked back.
She passed away in March of 2020, and last Tuesday, almost 3 years later, he went to join her.
“They did everything together,” said Nabal’s sister Denesa Giron Zakel.
Nabal and Zinnia, both doctors, set up their Giron & Giron practice in Romney in 1978, and Mayor Beverly Keadle said the duo was “on the cutting edge” of international doctors moving into Hampshire County.
“He was a fine doctor,” Keadle said.
Keadle and her husband Tom were good friends of the Girons; a few months after the birth of Keadle’s son, both couples went out to dinner in Cresaptown in Nabal’s brand-new Wagoneer.
When dinner was finished, Keadle told Tom she wasn’t feeling well – and ended up needing Nabal to pull over on the way home. She fainted, and when she came to, everything was swirling.
“(Nabal) drove like a maniac to get me to the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital,” Keadle remembered, chuckling. She’d had a full-blown allergic reaction to the nuts in the dessert she ordered.
“He stayed the night (in the hospital) to make sure I was OK,” she added.
Nabal’s career as a doctor imitated that of his father, who was the only doctor in their town in the Philippines. Nabal was the 4th of 13 kids – many of which also entered the medical field as well – and Zakel said that growing up, the family was “very, very, very close.”
When her brother graduated from medical school, she remembered, he started sending money back to the family – some of them were in college, some in high school, and some in grade school.
“My brother was like that,” she said. “Very loving, very supportive, very honest. He loved service to other people.”
His wife Zinnia was also from the Philippines, and the Girons made connections in the Hampshire County community that folks here won’t soon forget.
“Here in Romney, some of their patients became their close friends,” Zakel described.
Iva Saville was one of the nurses at the Girons’ office, and she called the dynamic duo “adorable.”
“She was the high-spirited one, full of energy and made herself quite known when she was around,” Saville said. “He, on the other hand, was the quiet one. You would usually see him sitting back…just listening and taking it all in.”
She added, “He was a small man with a giant heart…a brilliant physician and loved by many in the community.”
Romney town council member Paula O’Brien was their neighbor, she said, and remarked, “I can say that Nabal worshipped Zinnia.”
The 2 filled their days with all sorts of fun together: they traveled, rode horses on their 130-acre-plus farm in Augusta, gardened and even took up scuba diving together.
They were also very active in clubs here, Zakel said, which helped them build their network of friends.
“They fell in love with West Virginia,” she said. “They loved the mountains, the greenery. The people were so warm and welcoming to them.”
They enjoyed spending time together in and out of Romney, and both were very active in their respective medical schools’ alumni associations.
Keadle said that Zinnia’s passing in 2020 took its toll on the Romney doctor.
Zinnia used to have a beautiful pearl ring, the mayor remembered, a ring that she’d wear all the time.
“When we saw Nabal (after Zinnia passed), he was wearing it on his little finger, along with her sweater,” she said. “He really grieved for her the whole time.”
The bond between Nabal and Zinnia was something special, as was the pair’s service to their community – a community of true friends.
“They were 2 peas in a pod together,” Zakel said, and Saville shared a similar sentiment:
“I know he was happy to see his dear Zinnia again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.