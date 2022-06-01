AUGUSTA — This year’s Hampshire County Fair, scheduled for July 24-30, will feature Hampshire County beef — and not just for hamburgers.
At the Hampshire County Fair Board’s May 24 meeting, board president Duane “Punkin” Oates announced that prime rib night is coming back.
Oates also announced he is seeking additional sponsors for the Friday night truck and tractor pull. So far State Farm agent Christy Kauffman and J Bar Trucking have signed up to sponsor the event.
Last month the fair board discussed buying and butchering a whole beef to provide hamburger for the fair, in order to assure an adequate supply of quality meat. This month the amount was doubled, with 2 beeves to be purchased from local farmers.
Both beeves will be butchered, with the prime rib pulled out before the meat is ground for hamburger.
The plan is to offer a prime rib dinner on Friday night, though Oates noted that the prime rib will be offered at a higher price- more than the $10 charged for a complete dining hall dinner this year.
The price is yet to be determined, though Oates said they would probably charge $15. The dining hall will offer another Friday night entree at the regular price, along with the prime rib.
Rapidly inflating food prices are complicating fair plans, and no one is sure where prices will be in July. Oates reported seeking a new supplier for chicken, after prices quoted by their former supplier increased to $3.50 per quarter chicken.
Other plans are moving along.
Rack cards advertising the fair have been printed by the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and CVB Executive Director Tina Ladd had given Oates a supply to hand out to clubs.
A new 8-by-10 building will be mounted on a trailer to serve as an announcing stand for the mud bog and tractor pull, with the trailer allowing it to be moved from place to place.
Scott Welch from Levels is organizing the truck and tractor pull, with plans to include a division for old tractors. There will also be a truck division for semis, with 4 or 5 competing, Oates said.
The fair board also plans to have work done to fix up the stage this year. Sponsors for the stage performances are “pretty much set,” Oates said.
Oates is still waiting to hear if their vendor can supply 16-ounce Cokes, as the fair board continues to work on getting the cost of sodas back down to $2.
They are also still working on having food available during the 9 a.m. Saturday morning car show sponsored by Judy’s Mobile Homes.
The old cinder block building near the entrance to the grounds will be used for vendors again, probably for the last time for a while, Oates reported. The plan is to tear out the floor after the fair and begin redoing the building.
Contestants are signing up for the pageants, with organizer Brenda Pyles reporting a prospect of 8 contestants for the Monday night queen’s pageant, 4 of them teens.
About 30 contestants are expected to participate in Tuesday night’s junior pageant.
No additions or changes have been made in entertainment plans since last month — the pageants on Monday and Tuesday, a gospel singer on Wednesday, Joe Winebrenner and the Highland Grass Band from Keyser playing bluegrass on Thursday, and country singer Dawn Rix, a native of Inwood, performing Saturday night.
Staffing plans are in place, with Cub Scouts planning to pick up trash and keep the grounds neat, Boy Scouts ready to work the gates, and the county sheriff’s deputy reserve volunteers planning to provide security.
Put the dates on your calendar — July 24-30. Less than 2 months to go to fair week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.