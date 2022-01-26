CAPON BRIDGE — The Farmer’s Daughter remains top hog at the state level as they celebrate yet another year of being WV Living’s “Best Burger.”
The accolades have piled up for the Capon Bridge butcher shop and eatery over the last few years, with 2021’s “Best Burger” award being just the latest installment.
They’ve won the award 4 years in a row and have certainly made their mark on the Mountain State’s food landscape.
In 2019, they were also lauded as “Best Butcher,” in addition to their burger receiving the top prize.
The butchery is also in the 2022 finalist listing for the national “Good Food” awards, for their liver cheese in the “charcuterie” category, they posted on Facebook Friday.
Pete and Kate Pacelli, the husband-and-wife duo behind the Farmer’s Daughter, posted a simple message on their Facebook page acknowledging their place as finalists:
“Big thanks to our friends at Quicken Farm, who raise our hogs, our dedicated crew and the Good Food Foundation,” they wrote. “Nothing but love, y’all.”
The Pacellis’ neighbors were quick to applaud the Capon Bridge butchery, offering congratulations and an outpouring of community support.
“Contrary to normalcy at other places, the Farmer’s Daughter gives you a burger that actually looks better than the one in the picture,” said Romney’s Jeff Sincell.
Kirby’s Pete Hobbie echoed the sentiment, commenting, “The best of the best of the best.”
