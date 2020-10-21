Respect our flag
Editor:
To you people who go around destroying monuments at statues and burning our nation’s flag, think about what you are doing. And when you teare this country apart then you have no more freedmon and youre rights are gone.
And to those who won’t stand before flag should leave this country if they don’t like it. Where else are you going to go and do that. And those that burn the U.S. flag, think of all GI’s lives that were lost fighting for that flag and don’t want to here you crying when your rights are gone.
P.S. Not to change the subject, how many times I go up or down the road is no one’s business. I pay for my gas, not you. And quit telling that damn lie that all I do is drink up my money and don’t buy food and just bum.
I pay my bills and take care of my needs such as food and clothes. Since you — you — so worried, come to me and we will talk it over so otherwise mind your own damb business. The only person I answer jto and I call her Mom and she lives in Moorefield so butt out.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
