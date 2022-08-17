CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council’s Aug. 9 meeting was largely spent discussing complaints – about street repairs made in the Waterview Estates subdivision, about trash in the town park and about the presence of the mayor’s husband on the town council.
The council also accepted the resignation of Councilman Nathan Spencer, and will be appointing someone to fill his seat until the next election. Spencer, who has served 11 years on the town council, is moving out of town, and has resigned effective Aug. 31.
Several residents of the Waterview Estates subdivision, the streets of which are owned and maintained by the town of Capon Bridge, attended the meeting to complain about a lack of notice before street repairs were made. They also complained that the town’s decision to resurface with tar and chip left gravel accumulating in yards and driveways.
Residents suggested that Waterview Estates deserves special consideration because the subdivision contributes $100,000 a year to the town in taxes – a claim questioned by town clerk Penny Feather, who said Capon Bridge receives about $70,000 a year in tax revenue from the entire town.
The mayor pointed out that since the town owns the streets, it is up to the town to make decisions on how best to repair and maintain them while staying within budget. She added that the town had spent its entire street repair budget for the year on Waterview Estates.
She suggested residents might have paid more attention to the council’s discussions of the street repairs. The repairs had been requested by the subdivision president, and discussed in open council meetings a total of 22 times since February 2022.
Later the mayor addressed additional complaints the town had received about trash accumulating in the town park. She acknowledged this makes the town look bad, but pointed out that since the park is not located on town property, it is not the town’s place to maintain it.
The park is located on property owned by the Hampshire County Board of Education and leased to Parks & Recreation. It was suggested that trash accumulating in the park is probably a violation of the town’s new nuisance lot ordinance.
Mayor Turner said she also heard complaints about her serving as mayor while her husband served on the city council, and about her husband serving as water and sewer superintendent while sitting on council. She explained the town had consulted the W. Va. Ethics Commission on both issues, and was told both were OK.
In other business, Mayor Turner pointed out a typo in the revised water tariff ordinance passed last month. The minimum charge for a 3/4” meter should read $49.65. Fortunately no one was billed incorrectly, since at present no one in town has a 3/4” water meter.
Mary Billings reported the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group received ARP funds from the county that will extend work another 100 feet on Capon School Street.
The CBRG is also working with DOH to give more space for buses turning into the street, and Logan Mantz will ask for 1-way signs to improve traffic flow.
Police Chief Miles Spence reported plants have been stolen from the bioswale, and he is working on getting better security camera coverage. Mayor Turner suggested many people do not understand the function of the plantings, which will aid in filtering and draining stormwater as well as looking pretty.
Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham reported some supplies were finally coming in, and construction of the new sewer plant should start in the next few weeks. He expects the plant to be finished by mid-October.
A business license was granted to Integrity Case Management Services LLC, which will be located in Bear Garden Plaza.
Town Clerk Penny Feather will be out of the office Aug. 22 to 26. Other workers can be found to cover for her for most of that time, but the office may be open just from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 25.
