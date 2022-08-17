CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council’s Aug. 9 meeting was largely spent discussing complaints – about street repairs made in the Waterview Estates subdivision, about trash in the town park and about the presence of the mayor’s husband on the town council.

The council also accepted the resignation of Councilman Nathan Spencer, and will be appointing someone to fill his seat until the next election. Spencer, who has served 11 years on the town council, is moving out of town, and has resigned effective Aug. 31.

