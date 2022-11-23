Inflation and cost increases have been a punch in the gut during the planning process of the 3 new schools here, but Monday morning’s School Building Authority meeting resulted in some much-needed good news for Hampshire County.
Over $2.2 million worth of good news.
Earlier this month, Superintendent Jeff Pancione wrote the SBA a letter highlighting the need for additional funding for the Central school, which will be built in Augusta, citing “inflationary cost increases” as the reason the school board needed extra support.
Originally, the school was funded for $15,089,664 – funding made up of an SBA Needs Grant of $8 million and local bond funds of $7,089,664.
The school board opened 3 bids for the project on Nov. 9, awarding the winning bid to Hagerstown-based Callas Contractors LLC. Their winning bid was $15,085,000.
The school’s total construction costs, however – with site work, soft costs and contingencies – is projected to be $18,479,901, said Hampshire County Schools Finance Director Denise Hott.
The board, over the last few months, has worked to reduce the school’s square footage to fit into the SBA’s allowance, a necessary step if Hampshire County planned to pursue additional funds from the state.
In his letter to the SBA, Pancione detailed steps the school board has taken to reduce the costs and square footage of the school, such as removing the secondary access road, reducing the upper height of masonry, reducing areas of glazing to over 30 percent, reducing the canopies over every exterior door, etc. Right now, the overall square footage of the building only exceeds the SBA’s square footage allowance by 676 square feet.
The board was committed to keeping a regulation-sized gym at the Central school, which resulted in the schools committing an additional $1,106,334 of local funds to the project.
“It is important to note that the bond listed a larger gymnasium in the new elementary school and it’s the board’s responsibility to the voters to provide what was described and voted for in the bond,” Pancione said in his letter.
He added that the board is unable to allocate any more local funds to the Central school project, because of the number of other projects on the horizon (2 more elementary schools, plus much-needed repairs and renovations to Hampshire High School) that will be bid in the near future.
After deducting the SBA grant amount, local bond proceeds and other additional local funds to cover the cost of the full-sized gym, the board requested supplemental funds from the SBA in the amount of $2,238,403.
The board got its wish Monday morning, as the SBA approved the additional funds at their over-the-phone special meeting.
“They knew that we needed more money,” said board president Ed Morgan.
The Central school’s winning bidders, Callas Contractors LLC, is out of Hagerstown. Morgan said he and the other 4 members of the board hadn’t heard of the company before.
“We were a little apprehensive at first,” he admitted. “We had never seen the name before, but we did our homework.”
He added that it probably wouldn’t be until February of 2023 that the board bids out the North school, to be constructed in Slanesville.
The old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site in Romney will be the site of the new West school, and engineers with the Thrasher Group indicated last week that they’d begin advertising for demolition bids by the end of the week, with the contract awarded by January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.