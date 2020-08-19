Details are lacking on school reopening plan
We get it. Gov. Jim Justice is under a lot of pressure during a tumultuous time in our nation’s history when confirmed cases of Covid-19, a highly infectious and sometimes lethal virus, are higher lately than what they have been for most of its run through the West Virginia population — and above what the governor and most citizens of the state would prefer to be fully confident that we can open our schools on Sept. 8.
… What we are all interested in is getting the kids back to the classroom, back with their friends, their classmates and their teachers. Back to education. Back to learning. Not for the sake of our economy, though that is important, but first and foremost for the well-being of our children. In-person education must be prioritized, particularly for young children, for those with special needs and especially for those for whom school offers a sanctuary from the trauma of abuse — physical and emotional — in broken homes shattered by the drug epidemic and other maladies of life.
… Reopening our schools is daunting, as one official at the press conference said this past week, with hundreds of variables, each a Gordian knot of its own.
What we do not need on the menu at this point in time are additional uncertainty and poisonous politics.
But that is exactly what the governor served this week — on a silver platter.
Register-Herald, Beckley
HIV cluster in West Virginia:
Many things that had been community concerns fell out of the spotlight back in March when a large part of everyday life shut down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Among them was the effort to slow and reverse the spread of HIV in the Huntington area.
Since then, the number of known HIV cases in Cabell County has increased, due in part to anti-coronavirus measures.
As of July 15, Cabell County had 93 cases of HIV, many still linked to the cluster originally reported in 2019, according to the latest statistics available from the state. The county had 82 cases as of Jan. 26 and 85 as of April 8.
“Really, what we are seeing averages out to three new cases a month,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Taylor Stuck in an article published Sunday.
“Because of COVID-19 and safety measures required to protect patients and the staff, contact is limited. So the visits are shorter and less frequent. And this is a population that doesn’t really have the kind of telephone access others have, so the ways to stay in touch are limited. We are dependent on that personal interaction.”
Each HIV case is a person. They’ve been overlooked by many these past five months, but they cannot be forgotten.
Herald-Dispatch, Huntington
Racial disparities in COVID-19 cases
In West Virginia’s southern counties, the coal industry isn’t even a shell of what it was, jobs are hard to find and infrastructure is crumbling. In other places, a lack of opportunity or access to education means taking low-wage jobs, which, lacking longtime prosperity aside, are putting poorer West Virginians at risk during the pandemic. Many who are able to prosper, despite their obstacles or come from backgrounds with abundant resources, leave the state for better opportunities elsewhere.
While the battle against all of these problems has to be engaged on many fronts, opportunities for better-paying jobs would go a long way toward fighting all of them. At the same time, it’s hard to land investments that would bring those jobs when West Virginia is beset with so many blockades to a better, longer life and a trained, educated and drug-free workforce. It’s the snake eating its tail that has dogged this state for decades, and there are no easy answers.
But a start would be using some of the emergency federal funds from the CARES Act for the 20/20/20 Economic Justice and Equity Movement. It’s a plan from the Rev. Matthew Watts — a civic leader from Charleston’s West Side — that would distribute money to the 240 Census tracts in West Virginia where the poverty rate is 20% or higher. That could give these communities badly needed health resources and create other opportunities. If Watts’ plan, for whatever reason, doesn’t cut it with state leaders, they can at least use it as a starting point for something similar. It certainly beats Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to spend $50 million on road projects.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
