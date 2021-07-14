Ambulance operations director resigns
ROMNEY — Future directions the county might take — from coordinating with Romney and Capon Bridge on comprehensive plans to upgrading the convention and visitors bureau to regulation of fracking and the use of sawmill lumber — were discussed at Tuesday’s Hampshire County Commission meeting.
Commission President Brian Eglinger also announced the resignation of county ambulance service operations director Terry Puffinburger. County emergency management director Brian “Tad” Malcolm and assistant Erin Timbrook have resumed management of the agency for the time being.
The suggestion that the county coordinate with Romney and Capon Bridge in developing a new comprehensive plan was made by Logan Mantz. He noted the county’s 2019 plan bore a “striking resemblance” to the plan developed in 2009, with minimal changes and no new recommendations.
As was reported at the time, the county Planning Commission had left the content of the county’s 2009 comprehensive plan largely unchanged in their 2019 revision, after the unexpected departure of former county planning officer Charlie Baker.
Baker had hired WVU Professor Michael Dougherty to furnish updated statistics, and the planning commission asked Dougherty to update the whole plan after Baker left, which Dougherty did with little change in content.
The lack of new content caused some public backlash at the time, particularly when the updated statistics showed that Hampshire County had been above average economically for West Virginia 20 years ago and average when the 2009 plan was developed, but was ranked 53rd of the state’s 55 counties in household income in 2019.
Its rank has since improved to 50th.
Comprehensive plans are required before counties and towns can legally enforce some ordinances, but Mantz pointed out they can also “be a roadmap to where we want to go.”
He added that coordination with Romney and Capon Bridge on development would promote cooperation on common goals — not to mention that it would save a good deal of money if the same WVU clinic works with all 3 together.
The commission told Mantz to present his recommendation to the Planning Commission.
Noting the importance of tourism to the county, Peg McMaster and Eileen Johnson appeared to ask for a $26,000 funding supplement needed to upgrade the county convention and visitors bureau as required by the passage of Senate Bill 488 this year.
The bill requires that a certified convention and visitors bureau have an executive director and spend 40% of its budget implementing a marketing plan. The commission approved the request.
Retired construction worker Larry Carroll asked the commissioners to pass regulations to protect the county’s water from fracking and to facilitate use of sawmill lumber in construction.
He pointed out some local farmers have signed 10-year leases for oil and gas extraction on their lands, but fracking can contaminate local drinking water with “about 30,000 chemicals.” He said regulations need to be in place before drilling begins, or it will be too late.
The commissioners pointed out that where the Marcellus Shale extends under Hampshire County, it lies so deep that it would be prohibitively expensive to develop it.
Commissioner Bob Hott said the county had a committee on fracking back in 2012, but most of the leases issued then expired. Old wells in the county are used for storage.
Carroll also asked the county to bring in an inspector who could give sawmill lumber the certification necessary to allow its use in construction. He pointed out the cost of lumber has tripled, but Hampshire County is full of trees and has sawmills that could allow residents to build homes with their own lumber.
Commissioner Dave Cannon said sawmill lumber can be used for siding and other “cosmetic” purposes, requiring inspection and certification only for structural use.
Planning officer Amanda Barnes said she believed there are certified inspectors nearby, in Mineral and Hardy County. Eglinger promised Carroll that the commissioners would work with Barnes to see what is needed.
In other business, the commissioners declared this year’s experiment with evening meetings a success, and voted to hold their remaining meetings scheduled for the 4th Tuesday at 6 p.m. They pointed out that morning meetings are still needed too, so as not to ask county employees to appear before the commission outside of normal working hours.
No action was taken on 2 items on the agenda because no one appeared to present them to the commission — a request for funding for the Peach Festival, and what was believed to be a complaint concerning the sheriff’s department from Pin Oak resident Rebecca Gavin.
