CAPON BRIDGE —After 2 years, Hampshire County’s Relay for Life is roaring back, this time in Capon Bridge.
The Covid-19 pandemic dropped the hammer on in-person fundraising events for the last couple years, but this year’s “Hope Yard Party,” held at the fire hall grounds in Capon Bridge, aims to bring everyone back face-to-face.
Event organizer Patty Wygal pointed out some of the big changes to this year’s Relay, the chief difference being its move from the traditional Hampshire High School track to the eastern side of the county.
“The thought was to try something different,” she explained. “Relay for Life is looking at new options and new ways, so that’s why we’re going with what we’re calling the ‘Hope Yard Party.’”
Since planning for this year’s event didn't start as early as usual, Wygal said she was weighing different options for location before deciding on the Capon Bridge Fire Department grounds, such as the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind campus and Central Hampshire Park.
Wygal said the accommodations at the site in Capon Bridge are excellent, and parking is more accessible than HHS.
A yard party is a little bit of a different kind of fundraising event, and Wygal emphasized another big difference this year: no survivor’s dinner.
“I am concerned about that,” Wygal admitted. “We always had the survivor dinner, which always brought at least 150 or more people in.”
The party – a free community event – boasts an impressive lineup of musicians. Wygal’s daughter Tracey will be performing, and so will Josh Sowder and SHAG, all from Winchester.
And, it’s tradition: the apple pie contest is returning as well. Interested folks can bring their pies to the Relay site by 4:30 p.m. that Saturday, and judging will begin at 5. Pies will be sold after judging, and all proceeds go to the Relay for Life. It’s $10 to register a pie.
Along with live music and pie contests, there will also be a Full Throttle Car Show, as well as kids’ activities, vendors and crafts.
“I think (Johnny Duncan) said he has about 100 cars so far,” Wygal said. “That makes me happy.”
The annual luminaria ceremony will help close the day. Luminaries cost $5 each, and are a bright way to remember either those still fighting the disease, those who have beaten cancer, or those who have passed away.
This year’s event is in honor of Wygal’s younger sister Susan Grady, who passed away last fall. Grady actually formed the 1st walk for breast cancer, and the 1st Relay for Life in Hampshire County. Wygal and Grady had worked as a duo to organize the annual event.
“It’s going to be different this year,” Wygal said with tears in her eyes.
The goal, as always, is to honor area cancer survivors and caregivers. This year’s event may have changed in appearance from years past, but the goal is exactly the same.
“Relay is about the family and the community,” she said. “This fundraiser helps everyone in the county, and the future people who might be diagnosed because (the money) is going for research.”
